Vigo County government buildings will re-open to the public on Monday, June 15.
However, Vigo County Commissioners have said early voting at the county annex in the County Council room will occur as scheduled, May 26 through June 2.
The remainder of the annex is closed to the public. And, following Election Day, the council room will also be closed to the public until June 15.
The public is encouraged to continue conducting county business by phone or email.
Appointments can be made to enter when necessary, but social distancing and face masks will be required for any member of the public allowed to enter any county building before June 15.
