Vigo County being proactive on virus outbreak

Ivy Tech nursing student Tammy Brown said she’s not personally concerned about becoming sick with new coronavirus [COVID-19], but she is worried about how it could impact her parents and grandchildren.
“I think we’re headed for another pandemic,” she said while attending a community health and wellness fair at the main Ivy Tech campus.
Sonja Jordan, an Ivy Tech academic adviser, is somewhat concerned about the virus and what could happen. “I hope we’re prepared with whatever procedures are necessary as a college and a community,” she said. But she’s not panicking. “We tend to make it through most things — H1N1, SARS, the flu. We’ll make it through this. We’ll be fine.”
As of Thursday evening, the virus had infected more than 200 people in the United States, and 14 have died, according to the New York Times.
Around the world, there were almost 98,000 cases and more than 3,300 deaths. A global database maintained by Johns Hopkins counted more than 53,600 recoveries from the virus.
In Vigo County, the health department this week met with around 30 people from many different sectors of the community, including hospitals, local government, colleges, schools, emergency medical services, emergency response agencies and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting was “to discuss our plan for Vigo County if it begins seeing cases of coronavirus [COVID-19],” according to Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman.
The group created a Joint Information Center (JIC) with a main contact person from each agency. The JIC’s main purpose “is to come together to coordinate and disseminate accurate, consistent and timely messages,” Elder said.
Information about coronavirus is posted on the Vigo County Health Department website, http://bit.ly/2xeOxad.
Each agency will contact the Health Department with current data and any updates, and the health department will compile and post that information by 4 p.m. each day, both to the website and social media. “The public can go online and look at the updated information each evening,” Elder said.
The health department began posting information Wednesday, and the first update Thursday included information that both Union and Terre Haute Regional hospitals are implementing measures to screen visitors to detect coronavirus COVID-19 starting Monday.
Currently, Vigo County has no confirmed cases, recovered cases or deaths due to COVID-19, according to the local health department website.
“We’re trying to show Vigo County that we’ve all come together and we’re being proactive. We don’t want them to be in the dark about anything,” Elder said. “If we do have a case, we want everyone to be aware of it and know what they can do to protect themselves.”
The organizations that are meeting also are communicating with each other via shared email. “That way, if coronavirus did come to our community, we’re all on the same page, we all have accurate information and we can get it to the public in a timely, accurate manner,” Elder said.
If an outbreak occurred here, those organizations represented would know what to do. “We don’t want to be reactive. We want to be proactive,” she said. If someone was diagnosed with coronavirus, the local and State Department of Health would be contacted.
“The state would give us a lot of information and instruction on what to do if we had a confirmed case,” Elder said. Organizations represented on the JIC would work together to see if there was anything further that needed to be done in the community.
The Vigo County Health Department has pandemic plans already in place. It has binders outlining different scenarios, and what would happen with each of those scenarios. “We are prepared,” Elder said.
Is it inevitable coronavirus will make its way to the Wabash Valley and Vigo County? “It is popping up in quite a few places in the United States, so it is a very big possibility that it can come into our community,” Elder said. “People are traveling and spring break is coming up.”
Those traveling could bring it back to the community. If coronavirus does make its way here, “Hopefully we’ll get it contained and we’ll get it all taken care of,” she said.
Influenza season is still here, and the department advises people to wash their hands, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick, measures that will help protect against coronavirus COVID-19 as well.
In the event a quarantine might be needed at some point, the health department suggests people consider having two weeks worth of food, water and medicine so they could stay home if necessary. “That is a good practice in general,” in the event of any emergency, such as a weather event, Elder said.
She also cautioned that people who aren’t sick don’t need to wear a mask. Medical supplies are in high demand right now. If people hoard those types of items, they may not be available to the health professionals who need them, she said.
If someone is sick and has a cough, that’s when health professionals would likely advise wearing a mask.
If a major development occurs with regard to coronavirus COVID-19, the health department would alert the media and public in a timely manner, she said.
At Ivy Tech’s Community Health and Wellness Fair, student Jennifer Beckman, who is in the medical assisting program, said people should use a common sense approach to avoid getting sick, including washing hands and avoiding places where travelers congregate, such as airports and cruise ships.
“I’m really not concerned about it at this point,” she said. “I’m not going to say it’s not [going to come to the Wabash Valley]. We might have a few cases, but I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as everyone seems to think it’s going to get here.”
Josh Frye, who teaches information technology at Ivy Tech, finds it “most odd” that people have to be reminded to wash their hands thoroughly, something they should be doing, anyway, to prevent flu, colds and food poisoning.
“I touch people’s keyboards all the time, so I’m exposed to whatever anyone has on their hands” when they touch a keyboard. He routinely washes his hands as a precaution.
Frye is concerned about coronavirus, but he also recognizes that no matter what he does or what precautions he takes, he still could get sick. “I’m concerned, but I’m not panicking,” he said. He’ll continue to take the precautions he always takes during cold and flu season.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
