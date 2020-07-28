Vigo County awards $1.98 million paving contract

Vigo County Commissioners Tuesday awarded Wabash Valley Asphalt a contract for $1,983,812 for paving roads.
The company was the sole bidder on the paving work. Vigo County in April received a $1 million matching grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation's Community Crossings program.
The county plans to install a 1 1/4-inch asphalt overlay on several county roads by the end of the year.
The projects include Old Paris Road from the Illinois state line to Bennett Lane; Thralls Road from Sunflower Place to Keegan Road; Park Avenue from 13th Street to Mill Dam Road; Grant Avenue from Clinton Road to Rosedale Road; Oregon Church Road from Sullivan Place to U.S. 41; Louisville Road from Blackhawk Road to Canal Road; Frye Road from Indiana 46 to Margaret Avenue.
Vigo County Engineer/Highway Director Larry Robbins told commissioners the highway department will work to place door hangers to give residents a time range of when project work will be in an area, which is dependent on weather. The highway department has already been doing preparation work, Robbins said.
Metropolitan Planning Organization
In other business, commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding for funding of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which is now under the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.
West Central Indiana Economic Development District had served as the MPO for the city and county since 1974. That changed this year when Gov. Eric Holcomb approved moving the MPO to the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation. The transition was effective July 1.
Another change is the MPO now includes the city of Brazil and Clay County.
The memorandum of understanding designates how local matching funds will be made in support of the MPO between the city of Terre Haute, Vigo County, the city of Brazil, Clay County and with the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
"The memorandum of understanding is based on the formulas prescribed by the federal government for funding," said County Attorney Michael Wright. Each member organization contributes to the MPO based on population, Wright said.
A breakdown of annual costs has the city of Terre Haute paying $38,806; city of Brazil $2,988; Vigo County paying $17,772; and Clay County $4,764 to maintain the MPO.
The MPO, through transportation planning, designates transportation projects for federal, state and local funds. Examples of previous projects include Canal Road connection to the Indiana 641 bypass and the Margaret Avenue overpass. Most projects are paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent matching funds.
The memorandum of understanding must also be approved by Terre Haute, Brazil and Clay County.
