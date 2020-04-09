Vigo County has been awarded $1 million from the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings grant program.

Community Crossings grants are designed to help fund improvements to local roads and bridges.

“Our growing partnership with INDOT has provided Vigo County an additional outlet to ensure our citizens’ safety and quality of place. Improvements to our roadways heighten the county’s economic development, tourism industry, job growth and connectivity,” County Commissioner Brad Anderson said in a news release. “As a county, we are thankful for the collaboration in continuing great things for our community.”

Vigo County received funds from the 2019 Community Crossing Grant Program, as well.

In 2020, the following roads have been prioritized for updates: Sandford Road (U.S. 150 to State Line), Bowen Road (State line to Lucerne), Elena Road (State Line to Lucerne), Illinois Road (State Line to Lucerne), Lucerne Road (State Line to Bowen), Bayh Road (State Line to Bowen), French Drive (Indiana 63 to Battlerow), Sullivan Place (Indiana 246 to Curry), Dallas Road (Indiana 159 to Dearborn), Milner Road (Chamberlain to Main).

Vigo County will announce the additional roads to be serviced later in the year.

Statewide

Statewide, Gov. Eric Holcomb and INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness this week announced 214 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds through the program, the full name of which is Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns, and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”

The program has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the July 2020 call for projects.

A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2020 January call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.