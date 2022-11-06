Vigo County authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s personnel were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North in southwestern Vigo County, according to a news release from Sheriff John Plasse sent Sunday evening. Also responding were Honey Creek Fire Department and Indiana State Police.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel found two dead people in the home, and the Vigo County Coroner’s Office responded to assist.
Dead were Bernard Myles, 69, and Onalee Myles, 73.
Initial investigation indicates a possible murder-suicide incident, the sheriff said.
The coroner‘s office will be conducting an autopsy this week. The death investigation continues.
