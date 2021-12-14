Vigo County amends animal ordinance

Vigo County residents can now have goats, chickens, sheep and rabbits on their property, subject to enclosures or adequate land space, under an amended animal control ordinance adopted Tuesday by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
The amendment was sparked after Evelyn Davis of Shepardsville, under a court order, had to remove six 4-H goats that belonged to her granddaughter on her rural property in Shepardsville. Additionally, her nephew had to get rid of chickens not permitted under a county ordinance, something she criticized because residents in the city limits of Terre Haute could have chickens.
“I am thrilled to death with this change,” Davis said Tuesday after the commissioners meeting. “We can only have goats within our property level and we are happy with that. We have a good-sized space. We own five connecting lots and the goats were in the middle of them. That was the part that bothered me as [the goats] were not butting up to anyone’s property. This should have been changed years ago.”
Under the amendment, goats are limited to one animal per acre of land used as pasture. The ordinance rounds property up to the nearest whole number, so for example, if a property is .51 acres, it will be rounded up to one acre. The ordinance limits the number of goats to four animals. For sheep, the ordinance is the same as goats, also limiting possession to four animals.
For chickens, the animals are to be fenced in or in an enclosure that restricts them from free roaming on an owner’s property or on an adjacent property. Roosters are restricted from becoming a noise nuisance to any adjacent property owner. The ordinance is identical for rabbits.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said the county building inspection department, when Davis was ordered to remove her goats, was following what the county ordinance said.
“She went through the court system [to challenge the ordinance], which ultimately led to her getting rid of her goats, which was an eye-opener for me. How did this even happen in the first place? In the area that she lives, there should be no reason why she cannot have goats,” Kearns said.
Kearns said the county wanted a “common-sense approach. We reviewed other counties and looked at what [Terre Haute] did with chickens and we basically put together a very simple ordinance that says, hey you can have these as long as you fall in these parameters and these rules,” he said. “We will see how it goes and may have to make some changes down the road, but this is a good way to wrap up the year to take care of an ordinance that in my opinion was really kind of silly.”
Responsible bidder ordinance
Jon Brian, business agent for the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Local No. 22, asked commissioners to consider changes to the county’s responsible bidder ordinance, enacted in September 2010.
It’s difficult to find a governing body to enforce the ordinance, Brian said.
When bids for convention center work came in, questions arose about whether the lowest bidder met specifications. Garmong Construction Services didn’t feel it was their duty to enforce the ordinance, according to Brian.
“It was the lowest bidder but not the most responsible one. It took a little bit of time, but we were able to get that resolved and get a contractor on there that did the job correctly,” Brian said.
The county’s current ordinance states public construction projects paid for by taxpayers — such as streets, buildings, schools or even water treatment plants — don’t have to be awarded to the lowest bidder. Instead, the project can be given to the lowest “responsible bidder.” The ordinance applies to contracts or service, including any work under a lease with an option to purchase, that is at least $150,000.
Responsible bidder criteria include producing evidence of a federal employer taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for sole proprietors; confirmation of compliance with the federal Equal Opportunity Employer Provision; and submitting detailed certified weekly payrolls for the contractor and subcontractor.
Officials can determine a responsible bidder on criteria such as consideration of past performance as well as character, integrity, reputation and experience, among other things. It mirrors a similar ordinance adopted by the city of Terre Haute, also enacted in 2010.
Brian also seeks to target tax abatements and include language for any redevelopment work that is paid out of a county fund or special assessment.
Proposed changes include allowing commissioners to be “authorized and directed to administer and enforce all provisions of this ordinance. The Vigo County Board of Commissioners [would be] encouraged to seek advice and guidance from the Vigo County Redevelopment Department, Central Wabash Building Trades and Construction Council, Construction & Building Advisory Board, Department of Engineering, and/or Vigo County Building Inspection Department.”
The changes would give commissioners “final authority in determining all provisions are met when the ordinance is applicable.”
Commissioners took the proposals under advisement.
After the meeting, Commissioner Chris Switzer said the changes would make commissioners the sole enforcer, especially of tax abatements. It would “allow commissioners to stop a project or question a project on any work going on in the county and bring them back to the Council to look at the abatement and make sure the company” is fulfilling its requirements. If they aren’t, “there are some things that can stop them from working in Vigo County for up to three years,” he said.
“That is why I want to review this. We have clawback agreements now, but they are not nearly as tough as what this is, and it is tough to get those companies to come back before the Council,” he said. “I am 50-50 on this right now.”
Switzer wants to research what other counties’ responsible bidder ordinances consist of along with seeking input of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., Steve Witt and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
Kearns said commissioners likely wouldn’t act on the issue until February.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
