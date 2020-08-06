Vigo County adds 44 COVID-19 cases in a day

Vigo County's surge in positive COVID-19 cases continues.
On Thursday, Vigo County added another 44 cases, said Joni Wise, the county's health department administrator. That would bring the new total to 588 cases.
The increase is primarily among those ages 19-29, Wise said.
As of Wednesday, Vigo County had reported 544 positive cases since record-keeping began March 19.
From July 18 to Aug. 1 alone, the department reported 174 new cases, representing a 60 percent increase in that time period. The seven-day rolling positivity rate as of July 30 was 12 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The health department has attributed much of the recent increase to young people spreading it through house, pool and graduation parties in which they don’t take precautions of masking and social distancing.
Statewide, Indiana reported 1,051 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 71,015.
There were six new deaths statewide, bringing the state total to 2,811 deaths.
Thursday's new Indiana case total is also the highest recorded in the state in a single day, and just the second time the total has surpassed 1,000 new cases.
The state's seven-day positivity rate was at 7.4 percent.
