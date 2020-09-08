Vigo County recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases last week, with more than 1/3 of the increase attributed to cases at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, according to the local health department.
The county also is reporting one additional death resulting from COVID, which brings the total to 17. Two additional people with COVID have died from other causes, and there is one "presumptive death" due to COVID. The county on Tuesday reported a total of 1,574 cases dating back to the start of the pandemic.
As of July 25, the county had 370 total cases.
If there's a bright side to the data, the numbers of "community" cases [those not inmates] have been going down the past two weeks.
Of the 234 new cases last week, 88 were federal prison inmates and 146 were those living in the community, said Roni Elder, Vigo County Health Department spokeswoman. Community cases have declined the past two weeks, after peaking the week of Aug. 16-22.
The week of Aug. 16-22, the county had 206 new community cases [not including federal inmates]; the week of Aug 23-29, 193 new community cases [not including federal inmates]; and the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 146 new community cases.
So, while overall Vigo County cases are still going upward, the upward trend the past two weeks can be attributed to inmates.
But the lower "community" numbers doesn't mean it's time to let up on COVID-19 safety protocols, Elder said.
"It means we are doing a good job, but we also don't have the numbers from the [Labor Day] holiday weekend," she said. Health officials will have a better idea at the end of this week or early next week if there is a COVID spike.
"We're optimistic, but we'll see what happens," Elder said.
As far as cases in the community, Elder said, "From contact tracing, we've seen a lot of spread coming from the faith-based community and worship."
Even at church, people need to wear face masks and socially distance. If a place of worship doesn't do that or support that, she encourages people to stay home and watch the service online if they can.
There also has been some community spread among family members, she said.
The county did add another COVID-related death, its 17th.
The county has seen an uptick in deaths in recent weeks, which has affected primarily an older population. That's why "we want to protect those in the higher risk categories from COVID," Elder said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
