Vigo County 2022 plat book published, available for purchase

The Vigo County Soil & Water Conservation District, working with Mapping Solutions, has announced the release of the recently published Vigo County Plat Book.
This spiral-bound book features the standard land ownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with ownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land, the district said in a news release.
This updated edition includes information regarding the Vigo County SWCD, a current county government information page, a county road map and road index and more.
This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Vigo County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit.
The 2022 Vigo County Plat book is available for purchase for $30 at the Vigo County Soil & Water Conservation District, 3241 S. Third Place, Honey Creek West in Terre Haute.
Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, contact the office at 812-232-0193 extension 3.
Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase. Visit www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.
