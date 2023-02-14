The Vigo County Council on Tuesday night tabled a number of salary ordinances until the accounting and consulting firm Baker Tilly submits the results of an employee compensation study that the council has commissioned but had not yet received.
Council President R. Todd Thacker apologized for the inconvenience, but added that Baker Tilly has been slow on updating information: It reported last year that 32 county employees were being undercompensated to the tune of $83,000, but recently updated those numbers — now, 81 employees were being undercompensated a total of $218,000.
And Baker Tilly has not provided the numbers for fair, mean salaries for a number of positions.
Because of that, the council tabled proposed salary ordinances increasing pay for Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt’s deputy prosecutors to employees in the County Clerk’s office. It also tabled requests to provide additional staffing in a number of departments.
Modesitt joked to the council that he had heard so much about Baker Tilly during the course of the evening that he would be dreaming about the company’s reports that night. More seriously, he said that no study examining fair pay could accurately assess his need for good, experienced deputy prosecutors.
He noted that the base salary for a deputy prosecutor in Vigo County was $67,000, while an experienced attorney he recently interviewed took a job in Knox County for a minimum of $88,000 and a potential for $150,000. The most he could have offered, he said, was $80,000.
Modesitt also pointed out that deputy prosecutors are grievously overworked in Vigo County, while public defenders are limited by statute to the number of cases they can be handling at any one time. “You see deputy prosecutors becoming public defenders, but you don’t see public defenders becoming deputy prosecutors,” he said.
Modesitt has requested to amend the Deputy Prosecutor’s base salary and to add a percentage increase to those handling specialty crimes, but those ordinances were tabled. Also tabled were ordinances adding three deputy prosecutors to focus on violent, major and juvenile crimes and creating two legal secretary jobs, including one that would monitor community service.
Currently, Modesitt’s department has 13 deputy prosecutors, he said, contrasting that to the numbers of other counties — based on those statistics, Vigo County should have between 29 and 35 deputy prosecutors, he declared.
Ordinances increasing salaries and employees at the Juvenile Justice Center and the County Clerk’s office were likewise tabled.
Though the Juvenile Justice Center has lost 13 of 16 employees in recent months and training new recruits and outfitting them with uniforms has carried a large expense, the council tabled measures granting salary increases, stipends and retention bonuses.
Increasing salaries in the clerk’s office was tabled, as was converting part-time jobs to full-time positions in order to make it easier to fill the positions. County Clerk Brad Newman noted that his prospective employees could find better pay at a Popeye’s restaurant.
Newman also observed that election board salaries had not changed in 24 years, but the council tabled a pay increase for its members, as well.
The Vigo County Jail, on the other hand, fared reasonably well. The council voted by a 4-3 margin to add 12 new correctional officers to the jail’s budget, though the possibility existed that more hires could become a court-ordered mandate. Nonetheless, David Thompson, Aaron Loudermilk and Travis Norris voted against the measure.
Thompson, Loudermilk and Norris also voted against adding three additional employees to the sheriff’s staff, primarily as building security officers, and against spending $35,000 on new equipment such as cameras and tasers for the jail. Those measures similarly passed.
A proposed ordinance that would have created a chief deputy coroner in a part time position was tabled because all chief deputy positions in the state of Indiana are full-time jobs. Another ordinance, which moved a secretarial position from the jail’s budget to the sheriff’s, was tabled since it would result in a pay reduction, another decision in response to awaiting the Baker Tilly study results.
And, an ordinance providing staff increases to the Juvenile Court was approved after a seventh visit to the council. Its case load had increased by more than 30 cases in the past week alone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.