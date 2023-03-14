A request to fill a portion of a $1 million funding gap on a $14.7 million project for Mental Health America of West Central Indiana Inc. has been tabled until April by the Vigo County Council.
At issue is the funding source for the project, which includes an income tax aimed at public safety
The non-profit last week had sought $750,000 from the Vigo County Council to help construct a community-based justice diversion center and build a low-income 42-unit housing project named Mullen Flats.
That includes $500,000 for the diversion center, proposed to be funded from the county’s local income tax public safety fund, and $250,000 for the housing project to come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Executive Director Myra Wilkey on Tuesday requested the funding request be tabled by the County Council.
“I think it is a good idea to pause because there is too much controversy over this coming out of the local income tax [for public safety],” Wilkey said.
“I did not get to chose what bucket of money this comes from. I was never my intention to take away from law enforcement and it was never the agency’s intention to do that,” she said.
“So we just want to make sure that if there is other funding available out there, that we access that first before we ask for them to proceed with public safety funding,” Wilkey said.
The final $250,000 of the $1 million funding gap was slated to come from the Terre Haute City Council.
However, the City Council last week tabled a resolution on the project.
Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk said that she had not heard of the project until last week’s meeting, which she found curious since it would take place in her district.
Loudermilk said she would like to see letters of support from Police Chief Shawn Keen, Sheriff John Plasse and others. The City Council also tabled its resolution for funding until its April 13 meeting.
The County Council’s next voting session is slated for April 11.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said ARPA funding would fit into the housing aspect of Mullen Flats, but not for the diversion center.
“I think we are willing to, outside of the $5 million we have allocated for county housing, are open to giving an additional $250,000 from the money we have left from ARPA,” Switzer said.
Commissioners, under its ARPA plan, has about $4.6 million in uncommitted funds.
“I think we as commissioners need to talk and get back together with [Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett] and probably some County Council and maybe even some City Council members so we can all be on the same page for this project,” Switzer said.
“I think there has been a lot of miscommunications and information that has not been given, and we also want to see support from other parts of the county because this is a big investment,” Switzer said.
“I think Myra [Wilkey] needs to meet with all of us and every stakeholder that could potentially spend some money on this project and lay it all out the way it probably should have been done in the beginning,” Switzer said.
Last week Councilman Aaron Loudermilk voiced concern the county was paying a larger portion, while Council President R. Todd Thacker voiced concern the Council had not been included earlier in funding discussions.
On Tuesday, Thacker said he remains supporting of the project, but did not favor using public safety funds. “They asked us to table it because they have other sources, we have to respect that,” he said.
In other business, the Council tabled several funding requests for higher salaries for the prosecutor’s office. Councilman Aaron Loudermilk voted against tabling many of the requests saying the office faces an urgent need to fill deputy prosecutor positions.
Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor, told the council that morale in the office is at an all-time low as open positions are not being filled due to a lack of competitive pay, causing increased workloads.
Several council members voiced support, but wanted to ensure salaries match an employee compensation study from Baker Tilly, an accounting and consulting firm that specializes in government work. That company will meet in early April with department heads. If there is a disagreement on compensation, the study has an appeals process, Thacker said.
After the meeting, Thacker said that “Baker Tilley needs to be able to explain salaries. We didn’t generate the numbers and we want to give every department head an opportunity to review it.
“We want to make sure the [Prosecutor’s office] has it as well. We are trying to do everything in a very systematic and transparent method,” Thacker said.
The council also tabled some salary requests from the county clerk, however, the council did approve deleting four part-time positions and add two full-time positions for the clerk’s office.
The council also approved a new chief deputy position — at an annual salary of $21,744 — for the county coroner; approved salary increases and stipends/retention bonus for the Vigo County Juvenile Center; and amended some salaries for the county jail and sheriff’s department.
