In a 6-1 vote, the Vigo County Council Tuesday approved a 2022 budget that cut about $84,000 and would reduce the amount of county employee raises.
The measure puts the budget at more than $71.2 million, with salaries proposed at a 4.75% increase instead of an earlier proposed 5%.
However, those percentages remain unresolved as the council will make a final determination on exact salary increases in a revised salary ordinance to be passed before the end of the year.
Council President Aaron Loudermilk voiced opposition to increased wages for elected officials on a sliding scale, while Council members Brenda Wilson and David Thompson and Loudermilk each voiced support for a 4 percent wage increase with a $1,500 stipend paid to all full-time employees.
Councilman Travis Norris voiced support for a 4 percent salary increase to all employees, except department heads and elected officials. He also supported a paid stipend.
The debate on the budget clearly centered on wages, consuming more than 1 1/2 hours of discussion.
The council initially voted 4-3 to reject the council’s budget committee recommendation of a 5 percent across-the-board salary increase, which also included some clothing allowance increases and stipends for some public safety positions.
In the final vote, Wilson was the lone objector, saying she had more concerns with the budget beyond salaries, holding up what she called three pages “of what I don’t like in the budget.”
The initial vote had all three members of the budget committee Councilman R. Todd Thacker, Councilwomen Marie Theisz and Vicki Weger — voting for the budget that included a 5 percent wage, with Loudermilk, Thompson, Wilson and Travis Norris opposing.
Prior to voting on the budget, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told the Council that attorney Kenneth J. Falk, legal counsel for the ACLU of Indiana, wrote a letter on Oct. 10 voicing concern of the jail’s number of correctional officers. Falk represents jail inmates who filed a federal lawsuit against the county for jail overcrowding.
In the letter, Falk noted that the summary judgement decision in the federal lawsuit notes that a “staffing survey indicated the (Vigo County) Jail need 66.5 staff person(s) and that the Jail had 45 full-time staff with six part-time employees at the time of the survey.”
Falk noted that the jail only had 43 full-time and six part-time correctional officers as of Sept. 29.
Plasse told the council that number of jailers had been even lower, into the mid 30s, earlier this year before more correctional officers were hired. Plasse said it is very difficult to hire people who want to do the job.
“Some leave after only one day,” Plasse said.
Falk, in his letter to county attorneys, said, “I understand that given the current economic situation that the Jail is competing with private business for employees.” However, Falk said a “remedy for the hiring difficulties is to increase the wages of jail officers. The county has the ability to increase wages and needs to do so if that is what it takes to attract employees.
“However, the staffing problem cannot wait. The county has to commit now to hiring sufficient staff,” Falk wrote. “If the staffing problem is not being properly addressed, I will ask the court to set this matter for a hearing to explore this issue further.”
Plasse told the council he would like to have correctional officers make $22 an hour, noting the county officers make $17 an hour, while Indiana Department of Corrections officers earn $20 after a probationary period.
Thacker argued the initial budget, with a 5 percent increase and stipends for the correctional officers, would bring the county to about $19.40 per hour for jailers, adding the county could then appropriate more funds for salary increases.
Council members voiced support for meeting the requirements of the federal court on staffing, but then went into debates over various percentages of wage increases for county employees.
