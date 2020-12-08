After an agreement to make a modification that includes oversight ability, the Vigo County Council on Tuesday unanimously OK’d more than $2.84 million to help expand broadband into the county.

The funding would come from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax fund.

Terre Haute-based technology firm Joink Inc. will install fiber optic cable into township fire houses, community centers and parks. When those facilities are not open, a Wi-Fi transmitter can provide an umbrella signal into nearby parking lots for 24/7 access.

Councilman Aaron Loudermilk voiced concern the county did not have representation or oversight to oversee location of broadband sites. He referenced one site that showed the Riley Conservation Club. That site was removed and Mill Creek Dam added. There are also four private property sites.

Josh Zuerner, CEO and President of Joink, said the private property locations can be modified. One site was a restaurant that was considered a good site for lunch distribution for the school corporation.

County Attorney Michael Wright and Robert Effner, attorney for the County Council, will meet this week to draft language that gives the county oversight of any changes to broadband sites in the county, while the city will have oversight inside the city with input from school corporation.

Vigo County Commissioners are then to approve the agreement prior to the end of the year.

The cost breakdown is $2,844,943 for the county; $544,000 for the city of Terre Haute; $1.4 million from the school corporation; and $2 million from a state Next Level Connects grant to Joink. That grant was made to service 200 homes across Vigo County, Vermillion and Parke counties.

In other business, the council approved putting $3,419,767 into a special general fund line item. It is funded by reimbursement through the federal CARES Act, which covers expenses connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

