Vigo Council mulls employee compensation consultant

The Vigo County Council is considering implementing a new employee compensation plan and could fund a new salary analysis study next month.
Currently the county bases employee raises and salaries on a job classification study done in 2015 from Waggoner Irwin Scheele & Associates, (WIS) a Muncie-based management consulting firm.
In a special meeting Thursday, the council heard a presentation for a plan from Baker Tilly, an accounting and consulting firm that specializes in government work. It is a firm backed by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Council President Aaron Loudermilk said he called the special meeting so council members could review and ask questions. Loudermilk said selecting a firm to conduct a salary analysis will be on the council's agenda next month. It could vote and make a decision at its Sept. 14th meeting.
"We want to make sure we have the right system in place to make sure the employees get fair pay for what they are doing," Loudermilk said after the meeting. He said the task would be to "make sure it is equitable pay in comparison to like jobs in the county government and like jobs with other public entities in the area.
"I think we look at WIS and at what Baker Tilly is offering and compare the two, discuss it and see which one we think makes the most sense for the county moving forward."
Baker Tilly's proposed compensation plan and job classification would cost $63,500 plus actual costs of travel. Travel has a maximum cost of $3,000, with an estimated cost of $1,300. The study would take six to seven months to complete.
WIS proposes two options, first to update its midpoint salaries and salary ranges for job classifications from its 2015 study at a cost between $13,860 and $15,240, plus travel expenses. The work would take an estimated four months.
For a complete new job classification and compensation study, WIS estimates $80,820 to $82,540 plus travel expenses, requiring seven to nine months to complete.
"I don't think the price point necessarily matters as long as we get the right product," Loudermilk said. "I think the two are a little bit different in the sense that with WIS, the maintenance (for the employee salary scale) is done through their organization, whereas Baker Tilly relies on our HR (human resources) personnel to do the maintenance for the most part."
In a Zoom presentation to the council, Steve Miner, managing director, and Jada Kent, a manager in Baker Tilly's human capital consulting group, said their wage analysis would involve five phases: collecting data, job analysis/evaluation, market assessment, pay plan development and project completion.
The company would initially collect the county's current salary ordinance, union contracts, employee handbook, employee census file, current job descriptions and organization charts. Then meetings would be held with department leaders and then with employees. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most such meetings would be held via the internet, but some in-person visits would be done.
Miner said the most important component is a "position analysis questionnaire or PAQ" where employees "tell us in their own words, the work they are performing in their positions."
A point factor job evaluation system called SAFE measures all jobs against nine comparable factors, Miner said. They include education, experience, level of work, independence of actions, impact on end results, human interaction, working conditions, physical demands and supervision.
Councilwoman Marie Theisz asked if more research will be done regarding internal job movement, as Vigo County is seeing workers move between departments as they shift shift to other, higher paying positions.
"It sounded like more like outside organizations would be considered, but do you ever look within the organization itself, if there are employees going from one department to another or because of different positions?" Theisz asked.
Kent said a county in Michigan "had this exact problem where every time a job would open in one department, everybody would rush to go apply for it. They were just losing employees to themselves," Kent said. "Our job evaluation system will help with that because it sounds like you have got a lot of jobs that are very transferable for the skills. We need to make sure the pay for those is equitable enough that they don't need to go leave their job where it is very similar to go do this other job and get more money.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said government entities are unique in that revenue used to pay employees is tax driven. Wilson suggested the county needs to be compared to other comparable counties for wages.
"I would love for everybody to make $100,000 a year, but that is not sustainable and that is not possible," Wilson said. "If you start making large leaps in income for people, the money has to come from somewhere. So if (employees) are making more money, we are taxing the general public that much more to raise that money."
Miner said Baker Tilly "understands and respects that resources are precious to you for a lot of reasons. Frankly, many of your jobs are likely only, to be honest with you, to go to another government (entity). If you are looking at your market, you will want to look at those jobs in other government agencies."
Loudermilk asked Miner if Baker Tilly would provide the council with a generic scoring template to see how employees are rated for wages. Miner said the scoring system is copyrighted, but he would provide that information to council members.
After the presentation, Joni Wise, administrator for the Vigo County Health Department, encouraged the council to select Baker Tilly for a new employee compensation study. Wise, who also serves on the Vigo County School Board, said the Vigo County School Corp. uses Baker Tilly for its employee wage consultant.
