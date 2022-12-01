Vigo County Councilwoman Brenda Wilson has filed a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor claiming the county auditor will not provide a financial report she hopes can be used to implement a new budget program.
The Access Counselor’s office confirmed the complaint was filed Tuesday; no action has been taken.
Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said Thursday he has followed the law regarding the request.
Wilson on Nov. 22 submitted a hand-written request to the auditor’s office to obtain an electronic copy of an export file from Low Financial System to be uploaded to the state Gateway Portal “for the purpose of transferring data for the Budget Form 1.”
It is document that can be used to transfer budget data to implement ClearGov, a cloud-based budget program that Wilson says will make forming new county budgets easier and more transparent.
The county’s current system only provides spread sheets which are assembled in “four-inch thick binders. We don’t know if changes are done or not” during the budgeting process, Wilson said.
That has led to mistakes, Wilson said, such as the county appropriating funds for the same vehicles in two budget cycles.
Wilson says the new system, if implemented, would be the first for Indiana. The County Council budgeted $43,600, but now Wilson questions why the auditor and even commissioners, who sign contracts, are not supporting her effort to implement the program.
“It is a program that provides extreme accountability and transparency, like Vigo County had never had before,” Wilson said.
Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said he, too, contacted the Indiana Public Access Counselor regarding Wilson’s request.
Under state law, Bramble said his office is only required to acknowledge they have received the request. And since it was hand-delivered, that is to be done within 24 hours.
“Since it was hand delivered, the acceptance by the officer or an employee of that office is acknowledgment. Therefore we acknowledged her letter within the 24 hour period. I have a time stamp on it,” Bramble said. “I have not had the opportunity yet to determine what, if anything, she can have,” the auditor said.
“There are issues involved. Is this stuff she is asking for proprietary to the company we use? We pay for the software, and does this create security issues giving our codes?” Bramble said.
Bramble said the county paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the current property tax and billing system, which also is integrated with payroll, budget and financials.
“It is one whole big package that works together. It does its job and there is no need to buy something else from another company and create potential problems running two [budget software] systems,” Bramble said.
“She [Wilson] will not be here to use it [in 2023]. We are the ones who have to use it,” the auditor said. “As far as I know, there is no one else in Indiana that uses this [budget] system. It is not going to happen,” Bramble said of implementing the ClearGov system.
On the record request, Bramble said he has been sick for a week and not had chance to work on Wilson’s request.
“That is the least of my worries,” Bramble said. “This is a sore loser stirring the pot,” he said.
Wilson lost the District 2 council seat to Democrat Nancy Allsup in November. Allsup takes office in January.
