Vigo County Council on Tuesday offered preliminary approval of a property tax abatement for a Terre Haute business looking to expand and adopted its meeting dates and rules for 2020.
But before getting down to business in the council chambers of the Vigo County Annex, the council elected officers for the year ahead.
Mike Morris, District 4, was elected president of this year’s council by a 6 to 1 vote. Council member Jim Mann, at-large and outgoing president pro tempore, voted against Morris’ appointment.
David Thompson, District 1, was elected president pro tempore by unanimous vote.
With officers elected, the council then set its meeting dates for 2020. The council will meet 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the council chambers of the Vigo County Annex.
The 5 p.m. start time is a change from last year’s 6 p.m. start time. The measure passed by a 4 to 3 vote with Mann, Lisa Spence-Bunnett, and Chris Switzer voting against.
The council noted that the meeting date or place for the April and October meetings will likely change as early voting will occupy council chambers on those dates.
In a late addition to the agenda, Terre Haute attorney Jeff Lewellyn appeared before the council on behalf of Industrial Maintenance Engineering Inc., doing business as AIS Gauging.
Lewellyn and the company were seeking the approval of a 10-year real property tax abatement that would allow the business to rehabilitate a former Pfizer lab and office building in the Vigo County Industrial Park.
Having outgrown its current home at 5350 N. 13th St., AIS Gauging CEO John Young told the council it is prepared to invest between $500,000 and $750,000 in the new property.
The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission in September approved a resolution to execute a license agreement with AIS Gauging, allowing the company access to the property to make improvements.
The company produces non-contacting web measurement and control systems. The company has a patent-pending, full-width measurement device which can detect product and/or process defects, according to the company’s website.
The council offered unanimous preliminary approval of the request and have slated for secondary approval request to be heard in February.
