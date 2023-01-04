The newly appointed president of the Vigo County Council made some immediate changes Wednesday, including eliminating the position of council administrator.
Said Council President R. Todd Thacker, “After consulting with the attorney and elected officials and also the council, it was a majority decision not to reappoint the council administrator and use that money and re-appropriate that to cover other expenses of the county.”
“To me, it is a duplication, Thacker said. “In 92 counties in the state of Indiana, we were the only county that had a council administrator,” Thacker said. “To me, why do we need [the position] when the auditor is the secretary to the Council” under state law, “and the auditor in every other county performs those duties?”
Thacker said the elimination of the position “was not a personal matter, it was merely the elimination of a position. How can we in County Council ask every other department to operate the most efficiently if we don’t do the same?” he said. “I want to lead by example.”
The administrator position was initially created in 2005 as a budget intern under former Council President Robert Hellmann. The position then became budget and fiscal policy analyst in 2006 and was changed the next year to council administrator.
The position was budgeted for $65,262 in 2023. By comparison, commissioners are slated to earn $65,522 this year.
Kylissa Miller was the current administrator.
Thacker, accompanied by the county’s human resource manager, told Miller Wednesday morning the position was eliminated.
“She will be given a benefit package, but will no longer be a county employee,” Thacker said. “I have encouraged her, and will give a letter of recommendation, if she wishes to apply for any other position open in the county. She will be able to draw unemployment. She was not fired, we just eliminated the position.”
Miller, who previously has served as chief deputy auditor, assumed the position of council administrator in September 2014.
“The president decided that it was maybe the best thing for the county and felt there was a duplicity of services between my position and what the auditor does,” Miller said.
“… And this gives me an opportunity to do something else. I have been at the county for 23 years. It would be 23 years at the end of February. It is time for a change.”
Thacker emphasized he spoke to council members to gain a consensus of “what the majority of the council wanted to do. It wasn’t just me because I have power going to my head. I think if we have duplication of services we need to adjust that,” Thacker said.
