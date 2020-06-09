While suggestions varied, no vote was taken Tuesday by the Vigo County Council for ways to use income taxes to reduce future incarceration rates in the county’s jail.

Vigo County Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett last month calculated $32 million, but later revised that to $28 million over six years, that could be directed from income taxes to programs outside of incarceration. Several council members questioned that calculation and if, given the nation’s economy, income tax collections would be less than projected.

During the meeting, more than a dozen emails, sent to the council as public comment during the pandemic and read aloud, suggested the council fund mental health services, drug rehabilitation, homeless intervention, and diversion programs to keep people out of jail. Many stated “I believe in care not cages,” or “invest in care not cages.”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“Are we going to take any directed action,” for public review and analysis of programs outside of the jail, Spence-Bunnett asked. The meeting was broadcast on YouTube due to limited public seating under state COVID-19 precautions.

Councilwoman Vicki Weger said the council could put a committee together and hold public meetings. Other council members said the county already has two committees that could research the issue.

Weger said one issue the council should consider is the potential need to construct a new E911 building. Weger said the E911 is housed in a former county office building that was converted into a jail. Weger said employees are working under “less than desirable circumstances” and said she thinks the county should fund and “build a new free standing structure” and demolish the building when a new jail is completed.

Councilman Mike Morris said he just learned about a grant for additional sheriff deputies which would require a large expenditure for the county. “I think some of those expenses are going to come up for us,” Morris said. “I am not sure we will have a surplus with our decreases in revenue,” he said of declined income taxes due to people out of work, filing unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am confident we will meet our obligation, but I question the surplus,” Morris said.

Councilman Arron Loudermilk questioned Spence-Bunnett’s calculation, which was $32 million, then revised to $28 million as a surplus.

“I find it a little more challenging for me to give credence for your presentation when a year ago you said there will not be enough money for this [jail] project,” Loudermilk said. “At the end of the day, we quite simply don’t know what we know about finances” from income taxes over the next six years, he said.

“I apologize for that error. I missed a $4 million transaction in looking at the data,” Spence-Bunnett said. However, $28 million, she said, “still seems a significant amount of money.” Spence-Bunnett said she was disappointed the Council, before she was elected in a party caucus, did not try to focus on something that resulted in a smaller, less-costly jail.

Councilman David Thompson said state law details where local income taxes can be spent, with two of the taxes — a special purpose and correctional facilities tax — slated to sunset in 20 years. State law, he said, refers spending money on a county jail, law enforcement, firefighting, ambulance and emergency services and juvenile detention, Thompson said.

Spence-Bunnett countered, saying, “From my perspective, it is worth investigating if that language can encompass some recovery programs... I think there is room to ask at the state level to see if those funds can be appropriately used for that,” she said.

Councilman Jim Mann suggested a two prong approach. First, submit ideas to the County Council by July 15. Second, have existing committees, such as the Vigo County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, have an open, public discussion on those ideas, then bring suggestions back to the County Council at its Aug. 11 meeting “and we go from there,” Mann said.

Councilman Chris Switzer spoke of the duties of the County Council and its responsibility over fiscal matters of the county. “People come to us to ask what they want to fund and it is our decision whether to do that,” he said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.