The Vigo County Council has delayed its first reading of the county budget until Sept. 8, with the council slated to vote on a final 2021 budget Oct. 1.

The council had been slated for the first budget reading Tuesday.

Revenue forecasts were delayed as property tax collections were pushed back from May to July amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other revenue forecasts were delayed for the Indiana Department of Local Government Finances. Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble told the council that he does not see a significant decline in income tax revenue for the county in 2021, but the county could see a reduction in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county, by state law, must adopt a 2021 budget by November 1.

Preliminary numbers for all county funds requested tallies more than $71.25 million.

The 2020 budget was about $62.4 million, but a $5 million special purpose tax was added to that budget for a new jail, pushing the 2020 total to more than $67 million. That special purpose tax remains in the 2021 budget, which means the County Council will have at least $4 million to cut from preliminary budget requests prior to October, when a final budget is approved.

Preliminary budget estimates for the county General Fund is more than $42.47 million, while the county park’s fund is estimated at more than $1.34 million and the preliminary county health budget is more than $1.98 million. The general fund, parks and health each are mainly supported through property taxes.

Preliminary revenues are estimated at $39,055,775 from non-property tax sources for 2021. A property tax levee not set yet, but the county by law is allow a 4.2 percent growth over 2020. However, much of that would likely be reduced under property tax caps.

In budget discussions, Sheriff John Plasse is seeking to use a $875,000 federal grant that would pay for seven deputies for three years. The annual cost of seven deputies would be $525,000, with the grant paying $291,666 a year, leaving the county to pay $233,338 a year for the deputies over three years. Add in benefits and the cost is about $370,000 a year to the county.

Sarah Mullican, judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division 3/Circuit Court, told the council she seeks funding for a second pre-trail screening position, plus funds for a contracted forensic nurse practitioner and a therapist for sessions in the county jail.

Mullican said the positions would allow the county to have a dual diagnosis of offenders for drug addictions and mental health issues.

Bill Watson, executive director of Vigo County Community Corrections, said the measures would help reduce time people are kept in jail and would allow a better review of people, even with felony charges to be assessed and released under the community corrections programs pending trial.

In voting action, the council approved local income tax allocations to township fire departments and fire protection districts. The council has to act annually on the allocations prior to September 1.

The council approved distributions of $91,810 for Honey Creek Fire Protection District; $4,946 for Linton Fire Department; $8,054 for Nevins Fire Department; $9,608 for New Goshen Fire Protection District; $25,359 to Otter Creek Fire Department; $4,916 to Pierson Fire Department; $10,926 to Prairieton Fire Protection District; $21,271 to Riley Fire Protection District; $18,852 to Lost Creek Fire Protection District; $4,548 to Shepardsville Fire Department; and $47,286 to Sugar Creek Fire Protection District.

