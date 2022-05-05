Vigo Council considers funding for clerk's positions

With state incentive distributions down from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vigo County Clerk's office is looking to fund two employees from different accounts.
LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk, is seeking to pay a full-time employee whose salary is currently paid from a new clerk incentive fund that supports Title IV-D court services, from the clerk's county general fund.
Additionally, a second employee, who works on records, would have their salary paid from a clerk perpetuation fund.
"We have run out of funds in the new clerk incentive fund," Moore told the Vigo County Council on Wednesday. "I asked the prosecutor's office to give us some of their portion of that fund and they did, giving us $25,000 until we can get this lined out. The money is not coming in as before, which started with COVID-19. The (state) reimbursements we normally get are just not there."
Klyissa Miller, county administrator, cautioned the council on the second request, saying paying an employee from the clerk's record perpetuation fund would be a temporary fix because the fund could not pay for a full-time position over the long term.
Miller said the fund on average generates about $45,000, but the full-time position will cost about $61,000 to $62,000 annually when benefits are considered.
Moore countered, saying that would take several years before the fund is unable to support the position, as it has a cash balance of $330,856 as of mid April.
Firefighting distributions
In other matters, Vigo County township fire departments are slated to receive an annual portion of the county's local income tax.
The Vigo County Council raised the local income tax in 2018 by 0.75 percent, increasing the tax to 2% from 1.25%, largely to fund a new jail.
Included is a Local Income Tax (LIT) Public Safety tax at A 0.2 percent, which funds jail operations and staffing and 0.1 percent public safety access point rate for 911 dispatching.
Funding for fire departments was intended to come from the 0.2 percent portion, but was not included in the final adopted ordinance. To correct that, the council annually passes a resolution to pay the fire departments. Once the fire departments are paid, the remaining public safety income tax funds are then distributed among the county, city of Terre Haute and the towns of Seelyville and Riley.
The disbursements are made through a calculation based on the number of emergency runs and tax levy.
The total dispersed for next year would be $259,949. The council uses a 65% run and 35% levy formula for distribution.
Under that distribution, Honey Creek Fire Department would receive $101,943; Linton Fire Department $5,062; Nevins Fire Department $5,645; New Goshen Fire Department $12,525; Otter Creek Fire Department $26,201; Pierson Fire Department $6,474; Prairieton Fire Department $10,767; Riley Fire Department $21,565; Seelyville Fire Department $20,891; Shepardsville/Fayette Fire Distrct $4,100; and Sugar Creek Fire Department $44,762.
The council is slated to vote on that resolution at its May 10 meeting. Fire departments then have until June 30 to submit a request for those funds. The council in August then votes to amend its county ordinance to allocate the Local Income Tax Public Safety money to the fire departments for payment the next year, in this case 2023.
Investment policy
Lastly, Vigo County Treasurer Josie Thompson is requesting the council approve a resolution to adopt a new investment policy to enable the county to invest in a 5-year ladder investment portfolio with the U.S. Treasury.
The county's previous investment policy expired in 2016.
In a letter to the council, Thompson said the county had invested in certificate of deposits, however interest rates were so low that "money deposited in a claims account held a higher interest rate," he said.
Thompson suggests the county consider security brokers Multi Bank Securities Inc. or Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., as well as other investments with Old National Bank and First Financial Bank.
The value of the portfolio can go up or down based on market factors. However, the market value only comes into play when the portfolio is sold prior to maturity. If the county holds onto the securities to maturity, it will get the principal plus a stated interest payment.
Under state law, the investment policy would expire in four years. Additionally, the amount invested is limited to no more than 25% of public funds invested in interest-bearing accounts.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
