R. Todd Thacker will serve as president of the Vigo County Council in 2023, while Mike Morris will serve as president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Councilwoman Marie Theisz will serve as vice president (president pro tem) of the County Council for 2023.
The council met Tuesday evening to reorganize while commissioners met Tuesday morning.
“I want to put the county’s interest in the forefront of everything we do,” Thacker said of council leadership for 2023.
“I think the first thing we want to do is address the Baker Tilly [employee compensation] study and get all the department heads together and get that done,” Thacker said. “My goal is to be good government and be transparent.
Thacker also mentioned the council has before it the study regarding what to do with former jail near Cherry & Third streets, which has been vacated by the move into the newly built jail off West Honey Creek Drive.
In the absence of a completed wage study, the council has for months debated salaries for 2023. In October, the Council voted to give a 4% salary increase for all county workers, including merit sheriff deputies and elected officials, in 2023.
Thacker said for 2023, he would encourage council members to seek educational training on council issues and procedures.
“One of my personal goals is to get [every council member] training. When I came onto this, I had been doing other things. But I think we should encourage training through the AIC [Association of Indiana Counties] for all the council members. It is not a mandate, just encouragement,” Thacker said.
On the Board of Commissioners, Morris, who previously served as president in 2021, said commissioners in February will present a spending plan to the County Council.
That plan addresses the $20.76 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Funds under that act are to be designated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
“We will present the plan in early February. We also want to get consensus on what do with the old jail,” Morris said.
“We will see what the county council wants to do, and we will give some tours for council members and see what their opinion of [the old jail] is,” he said.
The county must decide whether to tear down the old structure or remodel and repurpose it.
“If we get our plan for the [American Rescue Act] the way we are going to propose it, that will give us a lot of work to act on. “There are about 10 different components to it,” Morris said of the plan.
“There is infrastructure, and [we] will have money allocated for housing, and it covers a lot of ground. We have an outline developed by Thrive [West Central],” Morris said.
In other council news, County Council Attorney Robert Effner, 76, announced he will retire at the end of January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.