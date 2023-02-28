Terre Haute could be in contention for more than a $1 billion investment from a company that produces new battery components.
The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission is seeking bids on 338.64 acres in the Vigo County Industrial Park.
The bids require an investment of greater than $1 billion and creation of 640 permanent jobs, to be phased in by the end of 2025 through mid 2028.
The Redevelopment Commission lists the value of the property in the Vigo County Industrial Park II, from two independent real estate appraisals, at $5,333,500.
"This is property on the east end of the former Pfizer property. We have to advertise the fair market value and so for a project of this scope, the investment will be well over $1 billion," said Steve Witt president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. "We have offered the property for $1 an acre based on that sizable investment and job creation."
Witt said the Economic Development Corp. has worked on several large projects "this being one of them. We first started working with this company in early October but their search and due diligence started well before we were contacted by them. They have been looking for the right location for quite a while now," Witt said.
The "material science company" produces components for batteries for energy storage for vehicles, hand-held electronics, power tools and a number of other products, Witt said.
"It is the only company in the U.S. that manufactures their particular product, which is components inside a battery," Witt said.
Witt declined to say more about the company's identity.
Bids are to be opened by the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission at 4 p.m. March 21.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said the county has to start considering options to expand the industrial park "as we are starting to run out of property in the industrial park.
"There were two or three other companies interested in this same property," he said. "This property is in the former Pfizer property. Maybe we can get land from adjacent property owners or something but it is something we will have to start talking about very soon," Switzer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.