Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC will soon operate Vigo County’s employee health clinic.
In a contract agreement approved Tuesday by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, UAP will maintain the county’s health care clinic at Vigo County Government Center at First and Oak Streets. Additionally, employees will be able to access healthcare at UAP’s downtown office at 221 S. 6th St. and at the Eastside Convenient Care clinic at 2133 S. Indiana 46.
The contract is for $26,250 per month, which is $315,000 annually. The contract with the county is effective July 1 and ends June 30, 2025, with the two parties then able to renew a new “mutually agreed” contract.
The new contract with UAP will save the county $36,000 annually.
Commissioners President Mike Morris said commissioners have been in discussions with UAP for several weeks.
“This is part of ongoing negotiations trying to keep costs down and get good (health) care for county employees and this is the way we felt we needed to go,” Morris said.
Steve Holman, president and chief executive officer of Union Health System, said “Union Health is over 3,000 strong in associates and serves in nine different counties, including Vigo County.
“This partnership will allow access to very high quality care and that is what we certainly are most excited about. Health care when people need it, at the time they need it, in the way they need it,” Holman said.
“An integrated computerized record to where all their care, no matter where they go….can be accessed,” Holman said.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said the county “is excited to partner with Union Health, which is a local organization within the walls of Vigo County, to take over our clinic and operate it.”
Jim Schrader, vice president of physician services at Union Health, said the new clinic will “focus on the health and wellness” of employees of the county government. “We have also reached out to partner with many of the large businesses, and large employers in the county…” to improve healthcare across the Wabash Valley, Schrader said.
Schrader said the county clinic will start with four employees — an advanced practice provider, a nurse, a certified medical assistant and a receptionist.
“That will grow based on demand of the clinic and what services we offer,” Schrader said.
Dr. Hans Andreasen, medical director of population health and a family physician, said one large benefit of UAP maintaining the county clinic is “coordination of medical records, from any doctor (employees) have seen” and any medical procedure “which will be a much better way to track (a county employee’s) health condition and any preventative care needs and have it all on one record.”
The purpose of the clinics “is for wellness checks, follow up on chronic medications and also it is something that would not keep them out of work, they can get in and out in a short amount of time,” Andreasen said.
