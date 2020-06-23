A personnel committee of the Vigo County Council is recommending a new position of election director/coordinator, as well as matching a federal grant over a three-year period to add seven county sheriff’s deputies.
The recommendations go to the council’s budget committee for consideration in the county’s 2021 budget.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said the clerk’s office this year will spend $153,400 on an election consultant and has spent more than $500,000 on a consultant since 2014 for some work that can be done by a person in the the new county position.
Newman said about 80 percent of the work can be done in-house, while 20 percent, such as electronic programming, will remain with a consultant.
“Conservatively, this will save about $60,000 a year, probably more,” Newman told the committee earlier this week.
With benefits, the county would pay about $66,265 for the new position, plus continue its $1,475 per day rate for a consultant for an estimated 20 days during an election year. “We still come out on top [by] thousands and thousands of dollars,” Newman said. The position has a requested pay rate of $20.05 an hour.
A full-time election director/coordinator, Newman said, will maintain election equipment; oversee election staff, supervise election/poll worker training; set up and maintain polling sites; write election procedures; provide state reports; and keep up on legislative election requirements and issues.
The county does not have an election in 2021, and the clerk’s office has budgeted $70,000 for consultant work, Newman told the committee. The committee unanimously voted to create the position.
In other business, Sheriff John Plasse said the department has received a matching federal grant of $875,000. The annual cost of seven deputies would be $525,000, with the grant paying $291,666 a year, leaving the county to pay $233,338 a year for the deputies over three years.
At the end of the grant, there is no stipulation that the county fund those positions, Plasse said. The county can eliminate the positions or Plasse said he would not fill posts left open by departures.
“We currently have 38 merit deputies in Vigo County. We compared different counties, and we are low based on population and the area to cover,” Plasse told the committee. The counties that were compared with Vigo were Batholomew, Clark, Howard, Delaware, Madison and Johnson. Population range was 82,000 to 154,000.
Those counties have a range of deputies from 34 to 55. Plasse said six of the deputies would be placed on the road, while one would be a detective’s position.
Plasse said if a deputy cannot be hired in the first year, the grant would cover the next two years. “We would only get two years of the grant, not three,” he said. Plasse said he would hope to hire for positions at the start of 2021.
The committee voted 2-1, with Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett opposing. She said she thinks the county needs a plan for its criminal justice system that encompasses such requests. Councilmen David Thompson and Aaron Loudermilk voted in favor.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
