Vigo County health officials confirmed Saturday seven additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 17.
Vigo Health Department administrator Joni Wise said three cases were confirmed Friday night and four more were confirmed Saturday.
The county currently has 15 active cases. The health department is gathering information on the status of those seven new cases and whether they’ve been hospitalized or are self-isolating at home.
Vigo was the only county in the Wabash Valley to confirm additional cases Saturday.
Around the state, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday morning 523 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
With 523 new positive cases, Indiana now has 3,953 confirmed cases.
A total of 116 Hoosiers have so far died.
To date, 19,800 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 17,835 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 155. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Bartholomew (22), Boone (12), Hamilton (41), Hancock (15), Hendricks (23), Johnson (16), Lake (70), Lawrence (14) and St. Joseph (17).
