A final certified vote tally of the May 2 Primary Election has resulted in a tie race for an at-large seat on the West Terre Haute Town Council.
Incumbent council member Larry Cassagne appeared to have one vote victory over Ralph Whitaker, but that changed after the Vigo County Election Board on Friday certified the final results.
Now Cassagne and Whitaker are tied, each with 74 votes, or 19.37% of votes cast.
The overall vote tally in the Primary Election only changed by two votes.
But it was enough to send Cassagne and Whitaker into a party caucus.
Under Indiana election law, the county clerk’s office will inform the Democratic county party chair that a caucus of precinct committee members who are eligible to vote in the town are to meet to break that tie vote.
Five candidates were on the ballot for three open Democratic at-large seats. Incumbents Chuck Stranahan and Shane Smith topped voting with 85 and 84 votes respectively.
The Democratic party caucus will determine the third nomination. Candidate Nathan Bartlett came in last with 65 votes.
The certified final result shows 5,788 ballots cast in Vigo County, or 14.2% of the 40,783 registered voters.
The Election Board reviewed 23 provisional ballots, determining that two of the ballots were valid.
A voter in one case did not have an ID at the polls, but provided a valid ID later to the clerk’s office.
In the second case, the voter’s registration was listed as pending in the state voting system, but the voter was determined to be at the correct address and had registered.
The board determined a computer delay was not the fault of the voter.
Many of the provisional ballots determined invalid were due to the voter being registered to vote in other counties or not being registered within the city limits of Terre Haute.
Three other ballots were determined to be started by a voter by not completed. Under state law, those ballots were considered as not voted, but do count toward the total number of ballots cast.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said it is important for voters to ensure they are correctly registered “ahead of time. It is one of those things that a voter can do at any time.
“We encourage them to do that. They can come into our office, or they an go upstairs (in the Vigo County Courthouse) to Voter Registration,” Newman said.
The clerk said he was disappointed with the final voter turnout.
“I would really have liked to have seen a much larger voter turnout,” Newman said. “With that being said, does that say that they (voters) are content with how things are running? I don’t know, I can’t answer that. … But I think we will see a much larger participation in the fall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.