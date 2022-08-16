Vigo County Commissioners clashed Tuesday with the president of a nonprofit water corporation over the use of American Rescue Plan funds.
At issue is $1.7 million of ARP funds to help fund a $2.5 million project to extend nearly nine miles of water pipeline in southern Vigo County that will impact 74 households and one business.
The nonprofit Sullivan-Vigo Rural Water Corp. was awarded federal funds to install water lines in 2004, but the initial project was reduced by 22 miles due to higher costs, with hopes of adding water lines back into the system in the future.
In 2021, water corporation was awarded a $750,000 Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) grant to install new water lines in southern Vigo County.
The water corporation made a request to Vigo County Commissioners seeking American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for the project.
Commissioners requested a legal opinion to determine if the project could be funded from ARP.
While it was determined it could be funded, commissioners did not act on the request and this summer decided against it. The Indiana Finance Authority grant money was returned to the state.
Bionca Gambill, president of the water corporation, went before commissioners Tuesday to ask how the water corporation could be “at the table” for ARP funds.
That stirred a series of finger pointing among officials.
Commissioner President Chris Switzer said commissioners never signed off on funding the water project, adding that $1.7 million equates to spending about $23,000 per household.
“If we were to take the $1.7 million match money to give to you to help 74 residents, that is $22,972 per person, nearly $23,000,” Switzer said.
Gambill said it is 74 residential homes, which is more than 74 people. “That number does not hold water,” Gambill said.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said he struggles “with the fact that the (IFA) grant was asked for under the auspices that we were going to fund that balance,” he said. “We knew that you were doing it but did not know what the amount was, and when it came time for us to cut the check, we were all quite surprised.”
Gambill said the water corporation was under a time restraint to apply for the grant. Gambill said county commissioners supported the initial project in 2004 and she assumed the county would continue its support. Gambill said the water corporation had a shovel-ready project which likely led to its grant award.
“I apologize for my naivete that I needed to (seek support) again because it has already been done before by your predecessors,” Gambill said.
Kearns replied, “You were shovel-ready but not checkbook-ready. It was the cart before the horse.”
He asked if other efforts have been made to supply water, including asking if Indiana-American could supply water.
“If you are trying to complete your original plan, have your partnered or talked to Indiana-American Water who have the resources to do this as a private utility?” Kearns asked. He said he does not support providing taxpayer money to a utility.
Gambill said the water corporation was formed because “Indiana-American Water is not a speculative company and would not extend water lines from Youngstown down to Pimento. They would, but to a cost of $3 million just to go down the highway,” Gambill said.
That is when the water corporation was formed to seek federal funds, she said.
Sullivan-Vigo Water Corp. buys its water from Indiana-American Water, Gambill said. However, Sullivan-Vigo Water also has a territory for water supply “and Indiana-American cannot enter into our territory and you would not run two (water) lines parallel to one another, one being Indiana-American and one being Sullivan-Vigo (Water Corp.), as that is just not cost efficient.”
Kearns said his home is on well water and while there is a water line near, it would cost a lot to bring that to his home.
“I can’t go to the county and say, ‘Hey, will you subsidize my water. I chose to buy the house on that well. ...,” Kearns said.
Kearns said other projects have immediate need.
“We have been talking about the possibility of subsidizing septic systems in the Otter Creek watershed area and in Marion Heights area and Concannon Hill area because we know there are septic systems that are failing,” Kerns said. “Or there are no septic systems at all and that waste goes directly into our creeks ... and directly into the Wabash River.”
“This is a huge project and personally I would rather put $2 million toward improving people’s septic systems than toward a water issue that a private water utility should already be doing,” Kearns said.
Gambill countered, saying “let’s scratch the Indiana Finance Authority off of here. Am I hearing you are not willing to support a project of $1.7 million to help extend lines taken out of a project ... so 74, if not more residents, can procure clean, potable water in southwest Vigo County?’
“No, I think you are trying to create something,” Kearns said. “You have passed this issue off on us. You have had 70 some people come to us, upset with us, implying that we are the ones blocking this to move forward and that bothers me. It is your utility company. You applied for the grant telling the state that you had the matching dollars.”
Kearns said commissioners have been contacted by people who are angry and “have been wronged by your water company and they need water,” Kearns said.
He said commissioners are now “trying to find solutions on how to get (those residents) water.”
Kearns said he met with Indiana-American Water officials “and I asked is this possible (to get water to this area) and the answer is yes. They feel that they can do this. That is why I asked if you had met with them,” he said.
“If the solution is partnering with another entity to get it done, then do it. Get them their water. Don’t come to commissioners and say you have to give us this money and that we are the problem. We are not the problem,” Kearns said.
