The Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to remove Markle Mill dam.
And commissioners voted to commit $75,000 to Markle Mill park for improvements such as playground equipment and parking.
Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said the parks department did not have the funds for the improvements, but asked commissioners to seek money from the county's Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) fund.
Commissioners next will seek approval of the funds from the Vigo County Council.
The vote came after two public meetings on the proposal.
"We never thought we would have to decide whether or not to tear down an iconic piece of history like Markle Mill Dam," said Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard.
"We have been accused by some of wanting to tear down history. That cannot be further from the truth," Clinkenbeard said, pointing to public forums on the project.
"We have taken this seriously and we have done our due diligence," he said. "In fact, it is not a matter of if the dam fails, but when."
To rebuild the dam as a step-down dam would cost as much as $5 million, Clinkenbeard said, "even though the dam serves no practical use now."
The dam was originally built as a wood crib dam in 1817 to power a gristmill, but it was reconstructed using concrete in 1910. The dam is 215 feet long, 9 feet tall and 3 feet wide at the top. The foundation of the dam is estimated to be 8 feet wide.
"We could not in good conscious leave the dam as is in hopes that no one gets hurt," Clinkenbeard said.
The dam has been the site of a fatality.
In June 2010, Tyler E. Jackson, 21, was swept over the Markle Mill Dam after entering the water just a few yards south of the dam. The creek was filled to bank level with fast-flowing water fed by recent heavy rains. It was the first drowning at the dam site since becoming a county park in 1999.
The cost to remove the dam was estimated at $219,000, but that is a more than year-old cost estimate, with costs likely another $15,000 to $20,000 said Commissioner Chris Switzer.
The county has a $109,500 grant for the dam's removal and is seeking an additional $100,000 grant. The county should learn if it received that grant by mid summer, Switzer said. The cost to the county will likely be in the $15,000 to $20,000 range if the county obtains the second grant, Switzer said.
Jerry Sweeten of Ecosystems Connections Institute of Denver, Indiana will oversee the project.
