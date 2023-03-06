A half dozen Vigo County residents, plus four county office holders, Monday attended a public meeting by county commissioners on how they propose to spend $20.76 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioners are targeting housing, youth services, small business and non-profits, infrastructure and transportation, animal services and disabled services, and tourism. Commissioners presented the plan last month to the Vigo County Council and will seek funding approval of the plan this month from the county Council.
Among items in the plan, commissioners are seeking $3 million to the Indiana State University Early Childhood Learning Center for child care; $500,000 for a proposed St. Mary-of-the-Woods College Equine Event Center; and $225,000 to the Swope Art Museum for its capital campaign to update the museum building, its elevator and convert its third floor into a multi-functional space.
Terre Haute resident Kevin T. Southwood of Terre Haute gave three recommendations to county officials in reference to those items.
"For child care, if a company demands tax abatement... if you want one you should have a day care in your business to offer a cheap alternative to your workers," he told commissioners.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said the county could recommend that if the Vigo County Council approves a tax abatement, a business must build a certain number of homes, as commissioners are seeking $5 million to put toward new housing incentives. The city of Terre Haute will match that effort with $5 million, from about $31 million remaining of its $35.9 million in ARPA funds.
On tourism, in addition to the Swope Museum, Southwood recommended placing a zip line across the Wabash River. "You want to get tourism here... with a zip line you could see down the river and give people a mental ability that we need to protect our waterways," he said. On housing, Southwood recommends having a grant for homeowners to replace windows and doors. He recommends people would have to help put in windows and doors in other homes, plus put in some of their own money toward the new doors/windows.
"It would force them to stand tall on their own and gives incentives to others to improve their homes," Southwood said.
John Burk, associate executive director of Reach Services, said the organization's Pathway Day drop-in center operated for 24 weeks in 2022 and serviced 371 people in need and opened a 24/7 warming center when needed as well as a cooling center.
"We are trying to secure funding for Pathway for services that we are already providing, so we can reserve ARPA money for new services rather than duplicating services we are already providing," Burk told commissioners. Burk sought funding for Pathway Day "to assist with the rest of construction and install outside lighting."
Switzer said the plan is a guide and can change as needs develop. The commissioners have $4.6 million for future projects, including business recruitment/incentives and possibly further Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative state grant matches. Switzer said some people emailed commissioners asking why the county would fund a equine event center.
Switzer said the center can be a main focus of tourism as the St. Mary-of-the-Woods College is only one of 20 nationwide that offers a bachelor’s degree in equine studies. The college participates in 23 events a year, with up to eight events in Vigo County. Additionally, Switzer said online surveys brought more than 2,800 responses, which were more effective than holding several in-person public meetings.
Vigo County Councilwoman Vicki Weger told commissioners the county should consider additional resources aimed at drug prevention. "This is a problem in our community," citing drugs such as methamphetamine, Weger said. Commissioner President R. Todd Thacker said he would support the commissioners ARPA plan.
After the meeting, Commissioner President Mike Morris said the plan incorporates ISU, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and St. Mary's-of-the-Woods College. "I think universities have a positive impact on a big part of our community," Morris said. "We have presented the plan to each County Council member individually... got their input and answered some questions on a one-on-one basis. I think everyone realizes this is the first step and we have a lot of work to do," Morris said.
