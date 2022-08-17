Vigo County Commissioners have approved a contract to study to look at the needs and future of the county’s juvenile center, including whether the county might need to build a new one in the future.
Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with engineering consultant DLZ for $14,000 to study “how long that building will last, what we expect of the building and should we invest money into the building or if we need a new juvenile center built sometime down the road,” said Chris Switzer, president of the Board of Commissioners.
“There is no intent to build a juvenile center right now, just a study,” Switzer said.
DLZ previously conducted a study for a new county jail for the county.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said he and Switzer, while serving on the Vigo County Council, “pitched adding a juvenile center to the (new jail) project as that would make sense, but we did not do that.
“I am personally supportive of (this) initiative because I want to see a ratio (of county versus out-of-county juveniles) and what it actually costs to run the juvenile center,” Kearns said. “I think a study like this will help us determine whether or not our current juvenile center is feasible, if we should continue to keep a juvenile center even open or if we farm it out to somebody else,” he said.
Norman Loudermilk, executive director of the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center, said funding for the study would come from a fund paid by other counties to house juveniles here. Loudermilk said he would next go before the Vigo County Council to seek approval for the funds. If approved, Loudermilk said the study would take 90 days to complete.
Loudermilk said the juvenile center serves the west central part of the state. The county charges $140 a day to house juveniles from outside of Vigo County.
Out of 92 Indiana counties, only 13 have juvenile centers, Loudermilk said.
“So, we see the need for surrounding counties to be able to have a place to take their kids if they need to, and we are doing that now. We are not overpopulated by any stretch, but there is still a need to aid those other counties,” Loudermilk said.
The current juvenile center, at 202 Crawford St., opened in March 2001, was converted from a former banquet hall. It replaced an old center, located off Hunt Road, north of U.S. 40 near Hawthorn Park. That previous center did not pass Indiana Department of Corrections inspections.
The current facility has 19 secure beds.
Loudermilk said the building houses probation officers and a juvenile court “which is the busiest court in the Vigo County.
“We are landlocked and don’t have a lot of space for parking, and the court (space) is really too small for its needs,” he said.
“There are issues with privacy with the juvenile justice system as confidentiality is really paramount. Only about 3% to 5% of those cases through the court are detention cases, as most are involving CHINS (child in need of services) or DCS (Department of Child Services) cases or other types of cases,” Loudermilk said.
Loudermilk said the detention space also is too small.
“We have 19 beds in our facility, but our classroom only seats 16 and the Department of Corrections requires the kids have six hours of education a day. If we have a full compliment, obviously three of the kids are sitting at a picnic table at a different location,” he said.
“My main goal in that facility is to make sure that the children get educated. We are conducting a lot of credit recovery programs and work closely with the school corporation to provide education through counselors, special education teaches and tutors and a full-time teacher there,” he said.
“With new laws coming into effect, we are not able to provide things like that. There is no LBGTQ+ wing ... there is no medical wing or pod to separate the kids out which could cause for spread of disease (such as) COVID-19,” he said. “In 2001, COVID-19 did not exist and many of the other social issues that are popping up didn’t exist, so we need to be prepared for that.
“Most recently, a law passed in 2021 requires juveniles who have been charged as adults to be held in the juvenile facility until they are adjudicated, and so now you have a child who may be a runaway being held next to a person who may have committed murder,” Loudermilk said.
“I think our goal is to protect those children and try not to make them criminals, so it is hard to do that when there is no separation of those adult-classified inmates,” he said.
Loudermilk said the study is needed to determine what Vigo County needs, given the services it provides along with a court system, probation and other issues such as office space.
“Once we figure out what we need, it is feasible financially?” is a question the county must look at, Loudermilk said.
“Of course you cannot ask for something until you figure out what it will cost. We want to see what the need is and what is happening across the state of Indiana,” he said. “One trend statewide is non-isolation and our cells are individual cells and many of the facilities have dorm-type facilities as isolation intends to be a detriment to the kids who are detained there.
“We just like to see a study to see what we can do better to serve the kids and what is the cost and what is the footprint. It is something the old jail can be transformed into or it is something we put down by the new jail if (the county) decides to do something,” Loudermilk said.
If a determination is made to have a new center, Loudermilk said, he would like to have a facility next to the new county jail, as the center gets its meals and medical services from the jail.
“The study is just to look into the needs. There is no plan to build anything now.
“Maybe it will come back and say we need a new court system but the detention center is fine ... but I think we need to look at the future before the future comes and bites us in the bottom,” Loudermilk said.
“I would like to present to stakeholders — the commissioners and county council a plan — unlike the jail, where you have a lawsuit forcing you to do something,” he said.
“If we get ahead of the game and know what we need to do and determine if there is a revenue stream to fund this, that gives us a few years to look at things and options.”
