A company seeking to incorporate carbon dioxide capture and storage deep underground as part of a proposed hydrogen production facility in Fayette Township gained approval Tuesday to rezone 105.14 acres for heavy industrial use.
The Vigo County Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning for Wabash Valley Resources LLC and H.B. White Investments Inc.
The project would capture more than 1.5 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually as a commercial-scale geological carbon dioxide storage complex and produce hydrogen as an alternative clean energy source.
The rezoned properties are located in and around Bolton Road and West Sandford Avenue in Fayette Township.
The project must still gain permits from the U.S. EPA and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Richard J. Shagley II, attorney for the company, said if federal and state permits are approved, the project would generate 500 to 750 construction jobs and create up to 125 full-time jobs.
In another rezoning, commissioners approved a rezoning for a regional commerce district to allow a used car lot at 4040 S. Indiana 63. The site is on the east side of Indiana 63, about 120 feet north of West Durham Drive. Commissioners required fencing along adjacent property.
Shagley, representing Approved Automotive Group, which has a car sales business at 1306 S 3rd St., said the rezoned lot would serve as a second lot for the business, holding 10 to 12 cars for sale. The lot would also provide additional visibility and advertising for the automotive group.
