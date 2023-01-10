The Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday made several one-year appointments for 2023.
Those appointments include the Modesitt Law office as county attorney; Terry Bays as county building commissioner; Vickie Oster as E-911 Dispatch director; Larry Robbins county engineer/highway director; and Aaron Gadberry as director of weight and measures.
Others include Kenney DePasse to fill in the remaining term of Richard Jenkins, who died in October, to the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission. The board also reappointed Mary Caye Pfister to that commission. Also reappointed for a one-year term is Jeff Lind to the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board.
State Rep. Robert Heaton, R-Terre Haute, and businessman Greg Gibson were reappointed to the Vigo County Tourism Commission, which oversees the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Emily Morris Crapo and Terri Conley were reappointed to two-year terms on the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.