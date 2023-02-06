An overwhelming majority of speakers at the public input meeting at the Vigo County Annex on Monday evening think the old county jail should just be put out of its misery.
County Commissioner Mike Morris said he didn't expect many of the comments made during the session.
"What I heard tonight was a lot of people have become aware of the run-down condition of the building, and they're not giving much hope for rebuilding or reconstructing that building," Morris said. "We thought we'd have more people advocating for a homeless shelter."
Commissioner Chris Switzer at the end of the meeting also expressed surprise that no one mentioned a homeless shelter.
The county commissioned a study by architectural/engineering firm DLZ, which designed the new jail, on what could be done with the Vigo County Security Center, as the old jail was named.
Options included:
• Tearing down the exiting facility and building a new building for 911 dispatch.
• Demolishing part of the building that housed the jail and renovating the remaining portion for 911.
• Rehabbing and repurposing the facility into a rehabilitation/treatment facility.
• Converting the entire facility into a new juvenile center.
• Using the facility for storage and keeping 911 in the basement.
Norm Loudermilk, director of the Vigo County Youth Center, squelched the fourth option outright.
"The Juvenile Center does not want anything to do with that building," he declared. "Tear it down."
Others suggested leasing or selling the property to an entity in the private sector, thereby making the decrepit edifice someone else's problem.
James Robertson, a certified mental health technician and certified firefighter who is taking an Emergency Medical Technician class, offered to lease the usable part of the building to open a treatment center and mental health center.
Robertson has done the paperwork to establish a 501(C) nonprofit and is now waiting to get that request approved and obtain funding. His facility would help children, who frequently have to leave Vigo County to receive treatment.
"I need to find a building that all I need to do is go in and renovate," he said in an interview. "I don't want to burn all my grant money in building a building. I want that money to go to treatment."
That's why he was interested in the old jail, but, he conceded, "it doesn't sound like they're too keen on letting it stay available."
Commissioners hoped to limit the input session to 90 minutes, but that was not an issue — it was over within an hour.
