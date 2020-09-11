Vigo commissioners forum available on Facebook, YouTube

Four candidates for Vigo County Commissioner addressed the issues of finances, addiction and mental health services, and financial stresses during a Friday morning forum hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
District 2 candidates were Democrat Jeff Fisher and Republican Mike Morris.
District 3 candidates were Democrat Pat Goodwin and Republican Chris Switzer.
The candidates also addressed the topics of working with organized labor in the community, cultivating economic development opportunities, construction of the new county jail and funding for public safety.
The video broadcast of the forum can be seen on the Facebook and YouTube pages of the Chamber.
Go online to www.facebook.com/TerreHauteChamber or to www.youtube.com/user/THChamberofCommerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.