Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed moving forward on demolitions, cleaning up neighborhoods and appointed Terry Bays as the county’s building commissioner.
He replaces Paul Mason, a former Vigo County commissioner, who was first appointed to the position in December 2012; he started in January 2013. The position this year has an annual salary of $52,396.
“I think we have had some long standing demolitions countywide that we need to get ahead and we are devising a plan to get to some of that,” said Commissioner President Mike Morris.
Morris, former president of the Vigo County Council, said the council has appropriated $100,000 a year for the past five years but saw little results of dilapidated structures being torn down.
Morris said the county has existing laws and enforcement measures in place, “we just need to implement it.” Morris said a coordinated effort between the county’s building inspection department, law enforcement and contractors to tear down structures is needed to remove unsafe, abandoned structures.
“People want this done around their neighborhoods, so it’s really nothing new,” he said. “We just need to make it happen.”
Bays, 63, worked as a union electrician through IBEW Local 725 through 2006, and then worked as independent electrical contractor.
“We are looking at housing, but also complaints of debris and trash,” Bays said Tuesday. “Just a lot of things to clean up the community. Hopefully we can make some changes and clean up neighborhoods that people have complained about for years,” Bays said.
In other business, commissioners adopted a resolution to reduce a requirement for the number of board members on the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals from five members down to three members. The measure was taken as it has become more difficult to find qualified board members who can attend regular meetings. Reducing the board to three members allows tax appeal hearings to move forward if only two board member are present, representing a quorum of the board.
