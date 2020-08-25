Vigo County is eligible for more than $3.4 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and County Commissioner Brendan Kearns is asking that bills be submitted for reimbursement sooner than later.
The county has complied a list of some expenses and Kearns estimates it could get nearly $1 million in COVID-19 virus-related expenses through the CARES Act.
“We have a lot of money here,” Kearns said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners, adding if reimbursement is not sought, “that money goes somewhere else. Time catches up quick. I want to see this submitted.”
Kearns noted the county’s health department has more than $91,000 in related expenses from COVID-19 measures, such as contact tracing.
“We are at a point where [claims] should have been sent in July. I am concerned the health department could be wiped out of money,” Kearns said.
The CARES Act sent $2.4 billion to Indiana to assist in covering the cost of response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state established a program to distribute $300 million of those funds to counties, cities and towns to assist in covering the costs that local government has experienced from the pandemic.
Of that, Vigo County is eligible for $3,484,008, while the city is eligible for $1,971,057, with West Terre Haute at $71,733, Seelyville at $33,092 and Riley at $7,105.
The county has a list of expenses so far tallying $234,140, Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said after the meeting, broadcast on YouTube.
“It consists primarily of expense for supplies and equipment. We have not yet included additional payroll expense,” Bramble said after the meeting.
During the meeting, Kearns said commissioners as county executives will be held accountable for getting refunds. He suggested commissioners could help such as suggesting a consultant if needed. Bramble said the auditor’s office can handle the filing for reimbursement.
After the meeting, Bramble said in addition to more cost, a consultant would mean training on the county’s auditing system, then paying for the consultant to fill out a claim, something that can be done in-house, he said.
During the meeting, Bramble told Kearns his department works on deadlines.
Right now, Bramble told commissioners, the top deadline priority is the county’s 2021 budget. The Vigo County Council on Sept. 8 will have its first reading of that budget, with the council slated to adopt a 2021 budget on Oct. 1.
Vigo County’s deadline to submit bills for COVID-19 reimbursement is Dec. 31, the county auditor said.
“The [state] money will be there,” Bramble said after the meeting. “We have been compiling the expenses that have been submitted to us. There are six categories that we have to classify those COVID-19 expenses. That is our next step, to put those in the appropriate category, fill out the claim form and send them in.”
Those categories are medical expenses; public health expenses; unforeseen payroll expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services and similar employees; expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19 related public health measures; expenses associated with the provision of economic support to non-governmental entities or persons in connection with COVID-19 public health emergency; and COVID-19 related expenses reasonably necessary to the function of government that satisfies the CARES Act funds eligibility criteria.
“It is not a complicated process, but a time-consuming one,” Bramble said. The county, the auditor said, “is not experiencing any cash flow problems as a result of these additional COVID-19 expenses,” adding expenses will be reimbursed.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
