Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman is seeking to place the Vigo County Voter Registration Office under the supervision of the county clerk’s office.
Earlier this month, Newman sent a letter to county commissioners requesting the change.
“In Indiana, there are currently only seven counties, including Vigo, that have a separate board of registration,” Newman said. “We believe that having voter registration fall under the clerk umbrella will greatly increase the accountability and efficiency of the voter experience in our county.”
In Vigo County, voter registration employees are appointed by the party chairs of the county’s Republican and Democrat parties.
“However, for almost a year the full-time Republican seat has remained empty which has greatly reduced the office’s ability to perform their duties,” Newman said. “Under clerk supervision, there would be no partisan influence over appointing our voter registration officials, there would be no empty seats, and election workflow could be streamlined as election duties would fall under one office,” the clerk said.
The other Indiana counties with a separate board of registration, Newman said, are Madison, Allen, LaPorte, Marion, St. Joseph and Vanderburgh.
In a meeting of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners earlier this week, Commissioner Chris Switzer asked Newman if the voter registration were made part of the clerk’s office “are you under the impression that if voter registration is to fall under clerk’s office that you make the appointment of the positions or the county chairmen? Because that is what we are trying get clarification on.”
“We make the appointment,” Newman said. “But, we are not removing anyone, obviously.”
Switzer moved to table the request until next week pending a legal opinion from the board’s attorney, Terry Modesitt, who is also the county prosecutor.
Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said he supports the idea, although a legal opinion is needed.
“I think this makes sense to fall under the clerk’s office. We ask you to run our elections and I believe you should have oversight of that, but the problem is ‘the shall’ appoint [in a state statue] is I believe what we are struggling with,” Clinkenbeard said.
“The last thing we want to do is to get into any litigation,” he said, adding a state law “says the party chairman shall appoint.”
Newman said other counties have placed the office under the clerk’s office. “We are not reinventing the wheel here, folks,” Newman said.
Randy Gentry, chairman of the Vigo County Republican Party, said, “Historically a Board of Voter Registration was determined by population of a county and was established by state law. That changed and Vigo County was grandfathered in after the law allowed county commissioners to place this board under the clerk,” Gentry said.
“Vigo County met the population criteria for a Board of Voter Registration, and we kept ours after Indiana law deferred this to the county commissioners. This new concept for the remaining approximately six boards was floated early last year through various channels and was discussed at a county clerk conference as late as December 2022 in Indianapolis,” Gentry said.
“The idea took traction in some of the six counties that maintained an independent bi-partisan Board of Voter Registration, and some counties opted to fold the board into the clerk’s office.
“Due to the recent actions, no one can properly analyze if these were good or bad decisions,” Gentry said.
“Other counties have opted for the time being to keep their voter registration board. I do not see this as a tax savings, as much as a control issue. My single worry is that this board will no longer be as bi-partisan as it should be, with a partisan clerk elected every four years controlling the individuals serving,” Gentry said.
“With the rumors of the county clerk taking over last year, I preferred not to fill the position of Republican co-director that was last occupied in August of 2022. We have had part-time Republican staff in this office the entire time, and they were acting co-directors when needed,” Gentry said. “This actually was a savings to taxpayers with no reduction in service to our community. I prefer that elected officials govern, and I run the local GOP party, so I ultimately defer this decision to the elected county officials that serve our community.
Joseph Etling, chairman of the Vigo County Democratic Party, said he thinks it is best to leave the office operating unchanged.
“My experience has been the voter registration office in Vigo County is run very efficiently and smoothly,” Etling said.
Etling added that ‘there are a couple different statutes in effect and how Vigo County comes into play on that, but the statute that basically dictates the composition for the Board of Registration is Indiana Code is 3-7-12-9, which provides the county chair of the political parties of a county each appoint one member to the board,” Etling said, “and each of those people must be voters of the county. That is what historically happened in Vigo County.
“I would say that most people that probably come there from the general public would not know if somebody is a Democrat or a Republican,” Etling said.
“During the time I have been the [Democratic party] chair, I know there have been at least two Republican chairs that have served in that office and yet there has been the ability to cooperate and work together and assist people that need either to register to vote or are seeking documents associated with elections and the process,” Etling said. “So, once again, it is a bi-partisan composition and I think that has been a healthy situation and I think it would continue to be that.”
