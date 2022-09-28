Vigo County's Capital Improvement Board voted Wednesday to approve a feasibility study for a sports complex.
The complex, as currently envisioned, would include a small stadium and eight baseball fields, an aquatic center and indoor sports facilities that would accommodate basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer fields. It likely would be on the east side of Terre Haute.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, the CIB's vice president, told those assembled that the study would be funded by a $50,000 grant from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program. A further READI grant would contribute to the creation of the complex if the feasibility study offers a positive assessment.
CIB President Jon Marvel, Secretary Emily Crapo, David Patterson, Terri Conley and Bennett all voted for the study. Treasurer Chris Switzer and Benice Helman were unable to attend the meeting.
On Wednesday afternoon, RJL Solutions sent requests for qualifications to companies interested in consulting on the complex's feasibility and development. Responses will be due by Oct. 31.
Interviews with the top candidates will be conducted and the consultant will be approved in November. The study will be conducted from December of 2022 through February of 2023, and the study is to be finished and shared with the public Feb. 22, 2023.
Convention Center update
The CIB also heard an update from Convention Center Management. August was its busiest and most lucrative month since the April opening, with 16 events, two tastings, 2,000 attendees and $93,000 in revenue, including $3,000 in parking fees. To date, total revenue stands at $212,477, with 20 more events scheduled through the end of 2022.
Further investments in the center were discussed, including security cameras in the parking garage's elevators to discourage graffiti, as well as polish silverware and glassware polishers that greatly reduce man hours devoted to tedious and wearisome tasks.
Marvel noted that the Convention Center recently hosted its first wedding and that the feedback was extremely positive, particularly for the food.
"You knocked it out of the park," he said, adding that word of mouth will spread, enticing similar bookings in the future.
Conley offered an update on the Larry Bird Museum. The design has been finalized and painting is close to completion; responses for request for proposals for additional construction work are due by year's end. Negotiations with Bird's agent are ongoing to determine media that will appear in the museum, as Bird is mulling another proposal for a documentary.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.