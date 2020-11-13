After a review of provisional and military ballots, the Vigo County Election Board on Friday certified the 2020 general election results, with a final total of 44,008 ballots cast.
That's an increase of 80 ballots and makes the voter turnout at 59.94 percent. The county had 73,419 registered voters.
Prior to the board's work to certify the election, John Kesler, the Democrat representative on the board, motioned to have the board not certify the election results in the race for county auditor and the race for county treasurer. Kesler cited lawsuits pending in Vigo County Circuit Court challenging the Republican candidates in those races.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman then read a statement.
"The (Vigo County) Election Board is aware that an election contest had been filed regarding two local races, the Vigo County treasurer and the Vigo County auditor. This statement is being made to confirm to the general public and for the general public the role of the Election Board and the Vigo County Clerk's office phase in conducting the election.
"Every candidate who wishes to run for office must fill out a standard form developed by the state of Indiana where the candidate must answer certain questions to ensure that they are eligible for office. The document is signed by the candidate under the penalty of perjury confirming they are eligible to serve if elected," Newman said.
"Outside of confirming that the candidate has successfully completed the form, neither the clerk's office nor the Election Board has any authority or responsibility to confirm the truth of the candidate's representation in that form," Newman said.
"Various statutory procedures exist for other candidates or voters to challenge candidates, and because the Election Board sometimes plays in a role in making a decision on those issues, the Election Board and the clerk's office must limit itself to its statutory role," Newman said. "The election contest will be determined solely by the judicial branch of the government, and this statement should not be taken as expressing opinion on the merits of those cases," Newman said.
"I would also like to point out, that prior to this happening ... this is not unique to us. We asked, requested a position to prevent this exact type of thing from happening," Newman said. "In doing so we could have save the county thousands of dollars, instead of that, some politics got played and this absolutely isn't on the clerk's office or the Election Board."
In June, Newman sought funding for a new position of election coordinator. With benefits, the county would pay about $66,265 for the new position.
Newman told a Vigo County Council committee he thought the position was save the county about $60,000 in work handled by an election consultant. A committee of the Vigo County Council voted to recommend the additional funding. However, the position was later removed from the 2021 budget.
Kesler told the board his "position is that we not certify the Vigo County election as it pertains to the Vigo County treasurer's race and the Vigo County auditor's race. A lawsuit has been filed for each of those races," Kelser said, adding the lawsuits seek injunction. "We would be enjoined from certifying as to Vigo County treasurer and Vigo County auditor. I think as a member of the board, we should not certify pending the order of the court," Kesler said.
Board President Kara Anderson said the Election Board was to certify election ballot totals by 3 p.m. Friday.
"Who the eventual winner is, we are not certifying winners or losers if there is some kind of lawsuit," Anderson said.
Newman said the clerk's office contacted the Indiana Election Board.
"The guidance we got from them was to go ahead and certify the election and any action filed on record of the certification, that will be taken care of in the courts," Newman said.
Kesler told the board "the Secretary of State can do as the Secretary of State wishes to do, but we as an Election Board have in essence probable cause that two candidates were not eligible to be candidates. I don't think it would be appropriate for the board to proceed and certify the results as it pertains to treasurer and auditor," Kesler said.
Kesler's motion died for lack of a second.
After the board reviewed 190 provisional ballots and six other ballots, including military ballots, that resulted in 80 additional votes to the total count, Kesler stated, "I will certify it with my objection previously noted," he said.
The certified election results in the county auditor's race has Republican Rebecca L. Coleman with 22,181 votes and Democrat James W. (Jim) Bramble with 19,684. In the race for county treasurer, Republican Josie Swalls-Thompson has 21,687 votes and Democrat Nancy S. Allsup with 20,392.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.