Vigo County History Center welcomes guests to view this season’s special exhibit, “Vigo Inspired: Arts & Artists,” which features a dozen famous artists with ties to Vigo County.
Suzy Quick, collections and programs coordinator at the center, said it feels so good to tell the stories of these artists and artifacts that have been hidden for far too long.
Staff and volunteers are still unpacking boxes and rediscovering pieces of the vast collection entrusted to the Vigo County Historical Society after it moved out of the old Sage Mansion at Sixth and Washington streets in 2019 and into its new home at 929 Wabash Ave.
”It’s crazy to think that all this stuff was packed into that little Victorian house,” Quick said. “I’m just so excited to bring all of these pieces out of their boxes to put them on display.”
The center was fortunate to have been gifted a sizable collection of Omer “Salty” Seamon (1911-1997) works from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. It includes some of his famous watercolor paintings, one of which is done on cork, along with some of his original sketches.
A large-scale mural by famous Terre Haute artist Gilbert Wilson (1907-1991) is featured in the exhibit. Quick said “it’s just a slice of the murals he painted at Woodrow Wilson” Middle School. A piece that really catches the eye in this exhibit is a sculpture Wilson made in the 1930s for a contest conducted by the city of Terre Haute for a memorial at Fairbanks Park.
“His sculpture, named ‘Glory to the Wabash,’ was not selected” for the memorial, Quick said. “So the artist, being a bit temperamental, threw the sculpture in the trash. A neighbor found it, cleaned it up and convinced Wilson to sign it.”
Also in the exhibit is a bottled sand scape from 1895. The stopped glass jar is filled with minute grains of colored sand, tightly packed to form detailed designs. It is believed to be the work of Andrew Clemens of McGregor, Iowa, who was acknowledged as the inventor and possibly sole practitioner of the art form at the time. The sand scape was made for Sarah M. Conduit, wife of Blackford Conduit, and the daughter of Caleb Mills (known as the father of public education in Indiana).
Architect Juliet Peddle’s (1899–1979) personal sketch book, architectural drawings and the tools she used are included in the exhibit. Peddle was the first woman architect licensed by the state of Indiana and a cofounder of the Women’s Architectural Club of Chicago. Along side those artifacts are miniatures painted by Amalia Kussner (1863-1932).
Accomplished artist Mary Alice Hadley (1911-1965) was born in Terre Haute to a family of clay tile manufacturers. She began to use her skills to make clay pottery when she couldn’t find dinnerware to her own liking. A few of those pieces are on display.
Another Vigo artist featured in the exhibit is Fannie Burgheim Blumberg (1894-1964). Her interests were in creative writing and art. Her children’s books, especially the Rowena Teena Tot books, were appreciated for portraying Black Americans in a more politically correct and acceptable fashion.
Additionally, a framed rendering of sights from the 1897 Indiana State Fair by James Farrington Gookins (1840-1904) is included in the exhibit along side an oil painting of a paddle wheel barge carrying an antique car across the Wabash River by William Mils Bell (1864-1953).
The exhibit wouldn’t be complete without showcasing the talents of some of Vigo County’s famous photographers including George Holloway and Henry Biel.
<\z186667>As far as permanent exhibits go, Quick said the most popular is Stiffy Green in the Haunted Legends display. The famed bulldog who refused to leave his master’s side was moved from the mausoleum in the Highland Lawn Cemetery in the 1980s for safekeeping.
“So many of our visitors are travelers who are just passing through,” Quick said. “I want to spread the word that we’re so excited to share this rich local history with our community.”
For locals, the most popular display is the Schools and Sports exhibit. It includes artifacts from former area high schools with future plans to add items from elementary schools and colleges.
“Vigo Inspired: Arts & Artists” will be on display through September.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.