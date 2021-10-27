Vigo casino presentations slated for Nov. 17

The four contenders for the Vigo County casino license will make presentations of up to 30 minutes each before the Indiana Gaming Commission on Nov. 17.
The order of the presentations, as selected in a random drawing, will be:
1. FHR‐ Atlas LLC (Full House Resorts, Inc.)
2. HR Terre Haute, LLC (Hard Rock)
3. Terre Haute Entertainment, LLC (Premier Gaming Group and Terre Haute Entertainment Holdings LLC)
4. CDITH, LLC (Churchill Downs)
The public can view the drawing at https://bit.ly/3pJMEeU
The commission on Nov. 17 is to select the winning proposal for the Vigo County Casino license. More information regarding the public meeting and hearing, including the full agenda, will be posted on the commission's website when it becomes available, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.
Commission Deputy Director Jenny Reske has said the commission can evaluate the proposals and select a license recipient, but the the state agency will not be issuing a casino license immediately.
Still pending is an appeal of the denial of the license renewal by Lucy Luck Gaming LLC, which is majority owned by Terre Haute businessman and philanthropist Greg Gibson.
The commission cited funding and staffing concerns as reasons for the denial, short after which Lucy Luck appealed.
Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth Gamboa has a status hearing set for Nov. 16 and a formal hearing is slated for early December. Reske said she could not say when the issue would be resolved or if the formal hearing date could change.
Should someone wish to comment on the Vigo County casino project, the public has until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to submit written comments.
Public comments must be submitted in writing, as the commission's Nov. 17 agenda will not include time for public testimony
Comments should be submitted via email to VigoCoCasinoProjectComments@igc.IN.gov.
Alternatively, people can mail their written comments to or drop them off in person at Indiana Gaming Commission-General Counsel, East Tower, Suite 1600, 101 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204-3408.
Individuals submitting comments must include their full name, as well as city and state of residence.
To be be considered, all comments must be received by the IGC by Nov. 12, at 4:30 p.m. EST.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.