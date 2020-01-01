A project years in the making, the Indiana General Assembly paved the way and Vigo voters approved in 2019 the construction of a $100-plus million casino in Vigo County.
Touted as a much-needed provider of construction and permanent jobs, an entertainment space to pair with a downtown convention center and maybe the missing piece needed to spur further development on the city’s east side — many government and business leaders say a casino can help change the area’s fortunes.
But opponents said profiting on the vices of others will bring back Terre Haute’s “Sin City” past.
In the end, Vigo County residents approved inland gaming in the county in the Nov. 5 general election by a vote of 15,145 to 8,729, or 63.44% percent in favor to 36.56% against.
Legislative effort
After a failed 2017 effort to bring to Terre Haute unused gaming spots from a Full House Resorts casino near Cincinnati, Republican Sens. Jon Ford of Terre Haute and Mark Messmer of Jasper introduced Senate Bill 552 in 2019, which was eventually passed as House Bill 1015.
The legislation calls for allowing new casino operator Spectacle Entertainment to move its pair of casinos from Buffington Harbor in Gary to a single inland location in Northwest Indiana, with the second license freed up for Vigo County.
Vigo leaders were outspoken proponents of the legislation throughout the process.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett made several trips to the statehouse fighting for a casino for Terre Haute and spent much of his reelection campaign touting the benefits a casino could bring to the community.
“It’s always been about the economic development opportunity for me,” Bennett said. “I did all I could to help bring that opportunity to the community.
“But one of most important parts of [the legislation] for me was the referendum language. We fought to keep that in there because I’ve felt it extremely important that the people of Vigo County decide whether they wanted a casino or not.”
With the referendum passed and an application to move a pair of gaming facilities in Gary to a single inland location approved, the Indiana Gaming Commission began accepting applications for a Vigo casino.
Lone applicant
Spectacle Jack LLC filed the only application for a Vigo County casino, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
The Gaming Commission is to review the application and name a recipient. It had previously said it expected to do so in the first quarter of 2020, although the process might be accelerated given only one application was received.
The commission will evaluate proposals based on:
• Economic benefits;
• Tax revenue;
• Number of new jobs created;
• Whether the applicant plans an investment of at least $100 million in Vigo County, of which 35 percent must be spent on non-gaming amenities;
• Whether the applicant has a resolution of support from the legislative body of Vigo County;
• The financial stability of the applicant;
• The applicant’s history of community involvement;
• Any other factor that the commission decides to weigh.
In a Dec. 2 presentation to the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, John Keeler, Spectacle Entertainment vice president, said the casino would be called the “Rocksino by Hard Rock,” be 100,000 square feet and employ about 600 workers if the company is awarded the state casino license.
The proposed $125 million casino that would be located on 22 acres south of Walmart East next to Holiday Inn Express and would include sports betting, a 300-seat entertainment theater called The Velvet Lounge, a buffet, a cafe, bars, a steak house and other features, Keeler said.
Money matters
Through both the estimated tax income and a proposed local development agreement with the license's sole applicant, Vigo County stands to bring in more than $10 million annually.
The largest payment is from a wagering tax — estimated to be about $4.6 million. This will go to the city of Terre Haute, if a casino is inside the city limits.
A Vigo County casino is estimated have an adjusted gross income of $100 million, Keeler has previously said.
The second payment to local government is a supplemental wagering tax, which previously was known as the admissions tax on each person entering a casino. For the Vigo County casino, that is estimated at more than $2.6 million.
The more than $2.6 million would be divided among:
• The city of Terre Haute is to receive 40 percent, or more than $1 million.
• Vigo County government at 30 percent, or more than $780,000.
• Vigo County School Corporation at 15 percent, or more than $390,000.
• West Central 2025, a regional economic development effort through the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, at 15 percent or more than $390,000.
In early December, the three-member Vigo County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a local development agreement, a state requirement for the proposed Terre Haute casino.
The agreement calls for Spectacle Entertainment to pay about $3 million based on $100 million adjusted gross receipts. Additionally, the proposed agreement calls for a payment equal to 3 percent of the company’s net commission received from any sports wagering vendor.
The payments, according to the proposed agreement with Spectacle Jack LLC, the casino ownership group, would be made monthly.
The agreement also calls for the establishment of a non-profit Indiana foundation — called the Vigo County Community Improvement Foundation Inc. — to distribute the funds according to a community plan through the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The foundation would be governed by five directors, each of whom must be a registered voter in the county.
Members would include one member of the Terre Haute City Council appointed by the mayor of Terre Haute; one member of the Vigo County Council appointed by the president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners; one member appointed by the president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce; and two members appointed by Spectacle Jack LLC.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex. Reporter Howard Greninger contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.