A dilapidated former International Paper shipping/warehouse building is one step closer to being demolished.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said Tuesday commissioners will request $122,500 next month from the Vigo County Council to demolish the former warehouse and remove the building material debris.
In February, commissioners opened seven bids for the work and had have selected McGuire Excavating & Trucking, which bid $82,500. The additional cost, Switzer said, is for disposal of building debris.
The shipping/warehouse building once was part of International Paper, which shut down its Terre Haute mill in 2007.
The building is located on property the county leases to the outdoor music venue The Mill.
"It is important to note that building is not a part of The Mill. It does not belong to The Mill, it belongs to Vigo County Commissioners," Switzer said.
"It is just another building that we own that is dilapidated and we need to do something with it," Switzer said.
"We have set a standard as community and as a county that we are looking at people with their homes that are trashy and dilapidated and we expect them to clean up their property, so they expect us to do the same," Switzer said.
Vigo County purchased 65 acres of the former IP property at 2401 Prairieton Road in December 2016 for $600,000 from Powerdyne Terre Haute Holdings LLC after a failed project to convert sewage into biodiesel.
