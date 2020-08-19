The Vigo County Election Board is "full steam ahead," for in-person voting in the upcoming fall general election, but hasn't yet decided what that looks like.
Vigo Clerk and board secretary Brad Newman said multiple plans for the fall's election have been drafted, but it is his preference to wait until at least September to decide which might be best for Vigo voters.
"We got it set up for a Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, plan D, etcetera," Newman said at Wednesday's election board meeting.
"No one knows what the future holds, especially with this COVID going on. That being said, it's fluid. We haven't put anything in stone yet and probably won't for a little while longer. "
Election Board president Kara Anderson said voters shouldn't fear or take everything on social media as gospel. She said most everything that was offered in this year's primary election will again be offered in the general.
"That is the ability for absentee, the ability for travel board, in-person voting, advanced voting, and vote centers with all the precautions everyone is experiencing," Anderson said.
The board said it expects to finalize the plan at its 10 a.m. Sept. 9 meeting.
In the meantime, and up until the Oct. 5 cut-off date, the election board is urging people to register to vote or check their registration in preparation for Nov. 3.
Register to vote online by visiting www.indianavoters.com. Indiana residents with a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana state-issued identification card can use this tool to submit a new voter registration application or to update an existing voter registration record.
That same website allows Hoosiers to validate their voter registration status, find their polling place location, look into their provisional ballot status information, find county contact information, and determine who is on the ballot for the upcoming election.
"Here it is August, there is no excuse to be sitting Nov. 2 saying, 'I wasn't registered,' or 'I thought I was registered and went and couldn't vote,'" Anderson said.
"Folks, it's all online. ... It takes a little bit of personal commitment to be able to vote. But once you do that, you're set up."
The election board featured a new voting member Wednesday. John Kesler II, previously the Democrat proxy, was elevated to voting member following the resignation of Cindy Andrews.
No reason was given Wednesday for Andrews' resignation.
Replacing Kesler as Democrat associate member is Gretchen Anne Etling. Etling will serve as Kesler's proxy.
