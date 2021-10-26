Vigo board OKs property tax contract

Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract that will help county reassessment officials keep up-to-date data on taxable property.
Commissioners approved a $120,000 contract with Henrietta, New York-based Pictometry International Corp., an aerial measurement company that develops software that uses three-dimensional aerial photographs to view high-resolution images of buildings in their entirety.
Vigo County Assessor Kevin Gardner said he sought the change over a current six-year $96,000 contract with the company. That contract only provided for a flyover of land in the county every other year.
“So we pay $96,000 a year and only get three flyovers out of the six year period,” Gardner told commissioners.
Under the new contract, Pictometry would make a flyover every year “and would also include something called ‘change finder,’ and what that does is it takes the previous year’s image and does a layover with the current year image and it tells you if there is a change,” Gardner said.
“So if a new structure has been put up, it will flag it to the office and say you need to look at this parcel as it has changed. Or if a structure is removed or if there has been an addition put on a house.”
Gardner said that ability will “pay for itself in the long run with stuff out in rural areas that you may not find for four or eight years” with increased assessments. The aerial images are placed on the county’s property tax site called Beacon. Images on Beacon now are from 2020, but under the new contract, images would be updated annually, Gardner said.
After the meeting, Gardner said while the new contract costs $24,000 more “we get annual flyovers and the ‘change finder’ is a deal changer. With reassessment we only have to visit a property once every four years and that is all we can with our manpower,” he said. “This helps us in those other three years because it is going to take a photograph of those properties and let us know if something changed.”
As an example, if someone builds a garage that was erected without a building permit, the photography will discover that for property tax assessment. Or if a barn is torn down, it will show that structure is no longer on a property, he said.
“We will go to those properties. Any change that we see, we have to go to those properties” for reassessment, Gardner said. “I think this new contract is in the taxpayers’ best interest.”
Reporter Howard Greninger
