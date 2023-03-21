Vigo County commissioners Tuesday approved the completion of a bridge at North 13th Street over Lost Creek, south of Fort Harrison Road
The bridge project's cost started at $1.5 million but increased to $1.75 million as concrete abutments were discovered to be too thin to hold steel supports.
Larry Robbins, county engineer/highway director, sought a change order to remove $98,474 of asphalt work which had been part of the contractor's project. The contractor subcontracted with Milestone Contractors, formerly Wabash Valley Asphalt, but Robbins said the county can directly contract for that work, reducing costs "slightly."
While commissioners accepted the bridge as complete, Robbins said some surface asphalt work will be done in April, which will require the bridge to be closed for a day or two, Robbins said.
In other business, the commissioners adopted a resolution for a multi-hazard mitigation plan through the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency.
Keith Holbert, deputy director of operations for Vigo County EMA, said the plan is submitted every five years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is about two years behind in requiring a new plan.
"We need the plan to be in line for disaster relief funds from FEMA and IDHS (Indiana Department of Homeland Security)," Holbert said.
The plan must also be approved by the city of Terre Haute and the towns of Riley, Seelyville and West Terre Haute.
Service award
Commissioners also awarded its first Vigo County Commissioners Community Service Award to the Society of Trash Baggers. Commissioners recognized Terry Mullen, Larry Mullen, Brent Youngblood and Al Heramb.
"The Society of Trash Baggers is a group of people dedicated to cleaning up litter from out streets. This group has grown to almost 2,000 followers on Facebook," said Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard.
The commissioner noted that since Jan. 1, Larry Mullen has picked up 180 bags of trash; Terry Mullen 212 bags; and Youngblood 75 bags. The group has already picked up about 750 bags so far this year.
Sober living
In other business, James Robertson said he is working through his non-profit Hope Crisis Response Team Sober Living House Inc., to create a response team for mental and drug abuse.
Robertson requested the county provide a vehicle, a radio to communicate with the county's central dispatch and to pay for fuel. Commissioners said the county would have to research liability issues. They also said the county would wait to determine if Robertson obtains a grant for his sober living house.
