Rex Baseball will soon have another option to offer attendees to its summer sports events.
Wabash Valley Baseball LLC, doing business as Rex Baseball on Monday was approved by the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board for a beer, wine and liquor license.
"We have a two-way liquor license (for beer and wine), but we have been asked for different options so we sought the three-way license," said Bruce Rosselli, owner/general manager of Rex Baseball.
"We sell street tacos in our concession stand periodically and we have people, especially women, ask why not have margaritas with that. We did not have that permit to sell hard liquor, so this is another option," Rosselli said.
"I am not going into this for hard core liquor drinks, but I would like to periodically have a Margarita Night. It creates an interest to come out other than just the baseball game," Rosselli said of the ball field at 1111 N 3rd St.
"Or we can have frozen drinks, where we have a blue or red colored drink mixed with gin or rum. Just a refreshing drink for someone who wants to drink something other than beer, so I thought that would be a great option for us to have," Rosselli said.
"We always sell out of the street tacos every time, so wouldn't it be neat to have a Taco Margarita Night on a Tuesday or Wednesday? So, that is the motive behind this."
In another new license, The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm catering hall, at 5001 E. Poplar Drive, was also approved for a beer, wine and liquor license.
Molly Barrett, along with her husband, Greg, already had a beer and wine license for a restaurant at Sycamore Farm. That license was also renewed Monday.
Molly Barrett also said the additional new broader alcoholic beverage license enables the business to offer a new option to the event venue.
"We have just gotten a lot of requests from brides and grooms and from others holding events to have liquor," Barrett said. "We just had to turn away a non-profit seeking to do a bourbon tasting. We knew we could not do that, so this opens us up to other types of events that we can do."
Barrett said the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm is now gearing up for its busy event/wedding season.
"I think we are booked with just three open weekends between now and December, with some open in December, with weddings and events," Barrett said.
Permits renewed by the Vigo board included:
- Amvets Post No 222 Inc. doing business as Amvets Post No. 222, 65 S. Schley Place, West Terre Haute (beer, wine and liquor).
- Dolgencorp LLC doing business as Dollar General Store # 4504 at 979 Poplar Avenue (beer and wine).
- Eagle Petroleum Inc. doing business as JP Stop & Shop, 2900 S. Indiana 63 (beer and wine).
- Highland Cycle Sales Inc. doing business as Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. U.S. 41 (beer and wine).
- Maurizo Pizza of Terre Haute Inc. doing business as Maurizio's Pizza, 5035 N. Lafayette St. (beer).
- Meijer Stores Limited Partnership doing business as Meijer Store # 285, 5600 New Margaret Avenue (beer, wine, liquor).
- OLaughlin Corporation doing business as Charlie's, 1608 Crawford St. (beer, wine, liquor).
- Sam's East Inc. doing business as Sam's # 135, 4350 S. U.S. 41 (beer, wine, liquor).
- Speedway LLC doing business as Speedway # 5173, at 3388 S. U.S. 41 (beer, wine).
- Tilt LLC doing business as Sandbox Social, 3401 S. U.S. 41 Suite D9 (beer, wine, liquor).
- Walmart Stores East LP doing business as Walmart Supercenter # 1310 at 5555 S. U.S. 41 (beer, wine, liquor).
The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will vote on a final approval of the permits at its May 8 meeting.
