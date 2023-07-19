The Vigo County Board of Health voted to accept its proposed 2024 budget, which totals close to $466,000, at its Wednesday evening meeting. The Vigo County Council still needs to approve it.
Board Administrator Joni Wise submitted the proposed budget, which includes money spread across a general health fund, local health maintenance, a local health department trust fund and an immunization grant.
Wise said that much like the 2023 budget, “Ours didn’t have any changes — there wasn’t anything substantially different from the year before, and everything we submitted for 2023 was completely approved and nothing was cut. We’re hoping for the same for 2024.”
In other business, it was announced that the Health Department will have a back-to-school vaccination clinic from 2-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the clinic. At last year’s back-to-school clinic, 70 children received 170 vaccines. Backpacks and pencil boxes will be provided for the kids.
Co-sponsor MDWise will provide small backpacks, face painting, a bounce house, food trucks and a food pantry.
In other action:
• There were 231 births in April, May and June, and 390 deaths. Two deaths from April were COVID-19-related, the only two of the quarter.
• Mike Grayless’s Vector Control report noted that the county continues to take old tires from the public; to date, 41/2 semi-trailers have been filled in 2023. The larviciding and light trap programs have begun, and the equipment is ready for the upcoming mosquito season. In 421 tests throughout the state of Indiana, only five have resulted in positive West Nile virus cases, which Grayless called “surprisingly low.” None of the positive tests were in Vigo County.
• Health Commissioner Darren Brucken’s communication to the board was short and sweet: “I have not a whole lot to report.”
After the meeting, Brucken said, “I’m just keeping my ear down, and just listening to health things going on — knock on wood is your main business as usual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.