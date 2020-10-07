Vigo ballot misspell name of candidate for governor

The last name of Woodrow “Woody” Myers, the Democratic candidate for Indiana governor, was misspelled as “Meyers” on Vigo County ballots as early, in-person absentee voting began Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Vigo County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday attributed the mistake to a vendor and said it is in the process of correcting the error.

“Early proofs of the ballot were correct. In communication with our third-party service, it was determined the error was a vendor mistake,” Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore said in a news release.

The news release was distributed by RJL Solutions, a Terre Haute-based lobbying and PR firm.

“The ballot versions that were reviewed by the Vigo County Clerk’s Office proof teams had the correct spelling of Myers,” Ryan Shillito of RBM Consulting said in the news release. “We take full responsibility for this issue and have corrected it immediately.”

The clerk’s office said it is working to correct the issue, and ballots will be correct as of the opening of polling places today. The error does not change ballot order.

Brad Newman, county clerk, was quoted in the news release as saying, ““My staff works diligently to make sure these ballots are proofed multiple times by multiple people to ensure they are correct. We are aware of the ballot misspelling, and we are working closely with the Indiana Election Division.”

In a statement emailed to the Tribune-Star, the Myers campaign wrote:

“We learned about the error and don’t feel there was any ill intent — we appreciate the Election Board and all election staff, especially the County Clerks, who continue to work hard under extraordinary circumstances due to the pandemic.

“We know there are large numbers of early and absentee voters who have already voted and we don’t want to disrupt the process. While we feel the intent of voters will be clear, we do encourage the clerk to address the oversight from this point forward.”

Myers is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

‘Emergency meeting’

The Vigo County Board Election Board on Wednesday afternoon called an emergency meeting for Wednesday night to discuss the error and to vote on whether to accept the ballots already cast.

Board President Kara Anderson said the ballots had been checked twice prior to being published.

“But when it was loaded into the system it had an autocorrect that was put in there due to the slash that has to be there between the [candidate for] governor and [candidate for] lieutenant governor,” Anderson said.

“The computer autocorrected it and added the extra e.”

Anderson said there was no ill intent and that she doesn’t feel the error caused anyone to be confused as to whom they were voting for.

The election board then approved a motion finding, “the error did not cause or create confusion by the voter,” and that all ballots cast through Wednesday will be counted as is.

The meeting was broadcast on the board’s Facebook page.

County chairman

Joseph Etling, chairman of the Democratic Party in Vigo County, said while he thinks the error was avoidable, he had spoken to the Myers campaign and he intends no challenge.

In the past during his 24 years as a chairman, Etling said, it has been the practice to have the sample ballot reviewed by both the Republican and Democratic county chairs for possible typos or misspellings. The two party chairs then usually signed off on the sample ballots with the understanding that if an error occurred, the clerk could point to those signatures, he said.

That same practice occurred during with the 2020 primary ballots, Etling said, but it did not occur for the fall ballot.

“It is a courtesy,” Etling said. “By statute, it is not an obligation.”

Newman, the incumbent county clerk, is a Republican first elected in 2016. He is challenged this fall by Democrat Todd Nation.