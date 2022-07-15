A back-to-school immunization clinic previously set for Aug. 6. at Vigo County Health Department has been postponed.
New details will be posted when available.
The Indiana Department of Health has partnered with health departments and other healthcare entities across the state to host back-to-school immunization clinics this summer prior to the start of the coming school year. Other clinics remain set in Clay, Sullivan and Vermillion counties.
The Clay County Catch Up clinic is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at the Ascension St. Vincent Clay, 1206 E. National Ave, Brazil. Schedule an appointment online at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration. Use enrollment code IN97832.
On July 30, Sullivan County will hold a walk-in clinic at the Sullivan County Health Department, 27 S. Main St., Sullivan. It will be from 2 to 7 p.m.
The Vermillion County Health Department will distribute immunizations Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at 257 Walnut St., Clinton. Schedule an appointment by calling 765-832-3622. Walk-ins are also welcome.
A map with all available clinics can be found at https://startsmart.health.in.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.